An ode to Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked' press tour manicures

The standout style of the Wicked Press tour for beauty lovers? Cynthia Erivo's showstopping nail designs.

On Monday November 18, leading lady Cynthia, who plays Elphaba in the hotly-anticipated movie, hit the red carpet for the final press event in London, with yet another jaw-dropping mani moment.

But is it any surprise? Cynthia’s nail designs have been serving throughout the whole press tour. Each acrylic moment has been strikingly intricate, full of gems and 3D elements, and are integral to her portrayal of Elphaba, reflecting both her personal style and the character's evolution throughout the film.

As the Wicked Press tour comes to an end, H! Fashion looks back on her iconic mani designs.

© David Becker Wicked Green At the start of the press tour, Cynthia and her co-star and friend, Ariana Grande, appeared on stage together during Universal Pictures' presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. In their debut moment, Cynthia opted for bright green nails, which was a fitting way to symbolise the start of her Wicked journey. As we find out, the extra long coffin shaped nail she rocks will become her signature shape throughout the tour.

© Kevin Mazur Elphaba's Debut At Cynthia's OPI launch party, she debuted a classic Elphaba green. This is clearly her standout mani debut and where her experimental acrylic elements started to emerge. Her green set feature gems and encrusted crystals on each nail.

© Matthew Stockman Pastel Green Dream In Paris, Cynthia experimented more with green, this time opting for a soft pastel green dream set to match the Parisian scene. From smile lines to shapes, it was quite an understated set but still looked chic and stylish. This was clearly just the warm up for the dramatic nail sets that were yet to come.





© SAVERIO MARFIA Spell Bound In Sydney, Cynthia’s long time nail artist, Rose Hackle, created a nail design using OPI products. According to the manicurist, the set was designed to feel ‘dark, edgy and unapologetically fierce.’ This set is really where Cynthia started experimenting more with 3D gems, jelly effects and jewels. The goth-glam set feels like a spell being cast straight from her fingertips.





© Amy Sussman Black Heart In LA, Cynthia’s set was very different from the rest. This black set really pulled references to the dark side of Elphaba’s journey in the film. The mani featured marble black nails, black and silver heart jelwels and intricate 3D effects like silver chains and spikes.





Four Hands The Mexico city mani moment was perhaps the most daring of all. Cynthia opted for a mix- and-match coffin shaped set. Some nails were glittery red whilst others were adorned with silver spikes, black swirls and metallic fixtures. However, this wasn’t her only set of hands. She wore a jaw-dropping custom made Thom Browne dress which included faux witch hands with dark green pointy tips - adding a dramatic, witchy aesthetic. 19-year-old Dior, better known as @clawzbydior, was the mastermind behind this iconic look.





© Taylor Hill Movie Magic In the big apple, Cynthia’s nails were once again done by Dior. This "timeless" and "whimsical" set was movie magic and referenced other magical films and musicals. Dior created intricate extra-large designs on her coffin shaped nails, including a pocket watch, referencing Alice In Wonderland.



