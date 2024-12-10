Pamela Anderson debuts brand new bangs for star-studded event

It's safe to say that Pamela Anderson's signature Baywatch bangs and voluminous Hollywood blowout will always be her most iconic hairstyle. Since she switched up that iconic do in the late 2000s, we haven't seen a hairstyle even remotely close. Sure, she's had curtain and side-swept fringes a few times but nothing like this recent transformation.

The Baywatch actress recently attended the SAG-AFTRA special screening of her latest film The Last Showgirl at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, where she debuted blunt, across-the-brow bangs.

Her blonde hair was styled sleek and supermodel straight with a chunky, full fringe. Of course, this isn't the first time Pamela has debuted bangs. However, in contrast to the wispy bangs she sported in the 90s, the iconic actress and model's new fringe is chunkier. Her chop is bold and thick, framing the face for a retro yet sophisticated appearance which evoked a 60s Jane Birkin-inspired look.

© Emma McIntyre Pamela Anderson stuns at the SAG-AFTRA special screening of 'The Last Showgirl.'

The actress kept up her makeup-free era at the star-studded event and delivered a fresh-faced radiant glow on the red carpet. ICYMI: Pamela first began her championing her au naturel look in February 2024 after she appeared on the cover of WWD without makeup.

© Steve.Granitz Pamela Anderson's iconic wispy bangs in the 90s

At the time, the film star explained that she stopped wearing makeup after her friend and makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer in 2019. She has also said that she made the choice for herself and that embracing her age has brought her a sense of relief.

Pamela paired her new hair-do with a Bottega Veneta camel-coloured wool coat dress with exaggerated sleeves and a matching cape for a cosy-chic look. The actress kept her accessories to a minimum and paired this sophisticated ensemble with a pair of chocolate brown heels.

Although Pamela has debuted this new-do ahead of the festive season, she's already ahead of the 2025 hair trends. According to Blue Tit London's expert hair stylists, bangs and fringes of all styles will be popular next year. From blunt, to Sabrina Carpenter-approved curtain bangs, they are all expected to be popular in the new year. But is it any surprise? Bangs are versatile and complement all features whilst framing your face.

This surprising hair debut came just a few hours before the actress was announced as a first-time Golden Globe 2024 nominee. In an emotional statement, she said, "I share this beautiful nomination with The Last Showgirl Family, my family, and my hard working companions on this interesting journey. It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities — we are not all so lucky. I wish everyone my love and thanks while I navigate this new exciting chapter."