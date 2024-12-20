Top 5 Beauty trends to have on your radar for 2025

2024 was an exciting year for beauty and makeup trends. After all, it was all about embracing individuality and versatility. According to Beauty Pie's 'Beauty Trends' report, in 2024, almost a quarter (24 per cent) of people wore makeup almost every day and they brand predicts that this will only continue to rise next year.

When it came to skincare, 'Skinimalism' continued to dominate with glowing skin as the ultimate canvas for self-expression. We embraced texture on our skin and championed natural beauty. The rise of clean and eco-conscious products also helped to reshape the beauty industry.

However, this didn't mean that experimental makeup was out. This year, bold eyes and 'overblushing' made a mark. Who could forget the rise of sunset blush, and boyfriend blush this summer? Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter spearheaded this dainty movement. On the other end of the spectrum, thanks to Charli XCX's Brat album, grungy eyes, glossy lids and moody black lips also came out on top.

Hailey Bieber's 'overblushing' technique dominated makeup trends.

As we entered the winter, bleached brows reigned supreme on the red carpet. A-list stars like Rita Ora, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid all lightened their brows for head-turning looks. For the festive season ethereal pastels, metallic finishes and 'Ice Princess' makeup dominated TikTok. 2024 was a year where creativity in beauty knew no bounds.

As we look towards 2025, there are a plethora of new beauty trends set to make waves. Pinterest have released their annual 'Pinterest Predicts' report and it includes some compelling insights into the top glam trends set to dominate social media and red carpets next year. From Sea Witchery to Aura Beauty and Goddess Complex, let's explore the makeup trends that will define 2025.

Top 5 beauty trends to look out for in 2025:

© Getty Images Sea Witchery According to Pintrest's beauty report, in 2025 we will be entering out 'sea witch era.' In the report, the social media platform shared a 695% increase in searches for 'Dark siren makeup'. The publication say: "Gen Z and Millennials will dive head-first into sultry siren makeup, wet wavy hair and moody mermaid manicures from first light to moonlight." When it comes to makeup, think Charli XCX with her signature wet hair and dark eyeshadow. This includes deep purples, aqua blues, and iridescent shimmers. Mythical and sea inspired elements will also creep into nail trends with chrome and coloured scales.

@lxndrclr Join me for a swim… AD Dark Siren makeup using @makeupforever * Artist Colour Pencil in Whatever Black * Artist Shadows in Whatever Black, Faithful Grey, True Truffle, Cold Espresso * Star Lit Diamond Powder in 101 and 109 * HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation 1N06 * HD Skin Sculpting Palette * Mist & Fix Setting Spray #makeupforever #halloween #fyp ♬ Demons in the Machines - Sam Marshall

© Getty Images Goddess Complex The beauty report predicts that gold will be embraced in all areas of beauty thanks to the rise of the 'Goddess Complex.' The publication claims that next year: "We will go all in on our feminine power and embrace divine drip like never before." Adding: "Everything will be a muse moment, from gold facials and goddess braids to sublime nail designs." Whilst the report sees this trend rooted in beauty and aesthetics, because lets face it - there is something about adorning yourself in gold that feels so regal - but could it also be an indication of our mindset next year? Perhaps 2025 is also about embracing our divine feminine essence, knowing our worth, slowing down and showing up as our true selves. Either way, we're here for this royal energy.

@naturaldeodorant Persephone: Blush toned base, reds and liner to add her darkness, and complete with pomegranate-stained lips 🌹 ♬ Je te laisserai des mots - Patrick Watson

Aura Beauty 2025 is also the year of the makeup mood ring. Experts predict that beauty enthusiasts will be embracing colour and brightly hued makeup palettes that 'echo the mood of the wearer.' ‘The aura beauty trend is all about reflecting how you feel on the inside, and portraying that on the outside through makeup,’ explains Sophie Vongkhamsao, an in-house beauty and content specialist at Fresha. She adds: "The trend encourages people to get creative by matching the colour of their makeup to their mood, typically matching the colour of the blush and the eyeshadow to create an all in one cohesive look."



@ryley AD Pinterest Predicts is back for 2025, my favourite prediction; Aura Beauty🩷Try on these trends ahead of 2025 and be in for the chance to win your own Aura Beauty makeover! NO PURCH NEC. Open to 50 US & DC, & U.K., as applicable, 18+/Age of maj. Ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/13/24 (4:59 a.m. GMT on 12/14/24) or when all available prizes have been awarded. Sponsor: Pinterest,Inc. Rules: https://bit.ly/predicts25rules @Pinterest UK #PinterestPredicts #Trends2025 #AuraBeauty ♬ original sound - Ryley Isaac

© Getty Images Cherry Coded Deep cherry reds have definitely influenced 'mani-moments' and ombre lips this year. But in 2025, the influence of the sweet fruit will be taken to a whole new level. Pinterest says: "Gen Z and Millennials will infuse cherries into their make-up, menus and mood boards this year." Think deep wine-toned eyeshadow palettes, blush and lip oils. It appears that the popularity of food-inspired beauty products will only continue to rise next year. Maybe Hailey Bieber is whipping up a Cherry flavored Rhode Skin Lip Peptide Treatment as we speak...

@anjenikhusul ‘Cherry cherry’ lady makeup 🍒 I used the @Estée Lauder sabyasachi lipstick shade bombay berry Ib: @Tao 🌸 ♬ Cheri Cheri lady - 𝔄𝔡𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫𝔞

© WireImage Doll Beauty If we were asked to name a celebrity who's makeup is doll-like, it would be pop sensation, Sabrina Carpenter. Whilst her bright pink blush, dolly-like pout and doe-eyed makeup look was very popular this year, it looks like it's only going to increase next year with new interpretations too. According to the beauty report, people will be '"inspired to look at life from their very own doll's house," suggesting that consumers will take a playful approach to their makeup looks in 2025. We've already seen glimmers of the trend appear on the SS25 runways. Who could forget Pat McGrath's iconic porcelain doll skin and pinched lashes for the Maison Margiela show?

If you want to get ahead of the makeup game next year, start practicing these key looks now.