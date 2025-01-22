Black cherry is the hottest beauty ingredient right now: Here are the must-have products to shop

If you've been following the latest beauty trends, you’ve probably noticed a recurring theme: black cherry is everywhere. From skincare to makeup to fragrance, this rich, deep berry hue is making its mark and the beauty world can’t get enough. Whether it’s the bold, seductive colour or the sophisticated vibe it brings, black cherry is fast becoming the shade of the season.
You could call us psychic because we did already report on this growing beauty trend back in December 2024. Pintrest's Beauty Trend report explained that cherry coded cosmetics would take over this year.
The platform noted: "Dark, sweet and such a vibe. Gen-Z and Millennials will infuse cherries into their makeup, menus and mood boards this year." As the year progresses, its clear that this true.
Berry-toned blush
Deep cherry blush is quickly emerging as a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of natural warmth to their makeup routine. Unlike traditional pink or peach blushes, deep cherry offers a rich, bold flush that mimics the rosy glow of healthy, sun-kissed skin.
Black cherry infused skincare
When it comes to skincare, the inclusion of black cherry is very beneficial. Black cherry extract can help protect skin from environmental stressors, reduce inflammation, and brighten the complexion. They are rich in antioxidants, which can help protect skin from pollutants. If you'r acne of eczema prone, the ingredient also helps to reduce inflammation.
Black cherry fragrances
Where does the appeal of black cherry scented fragrances come from? Well, its become a favourite because it often strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tart, offering a mixture that many other fruit-based fragrances lack. Unlike traditional cherry, which can sometimes lean too sweet, black cherry has a deeper, darker undertone - think ripe, juicy cherries with a hint of a smoky richness. This creates a fragrance that feels sophisticated and mature.
How we chose:
- Price: The best beauty buys chosen range in price to accommodate all budgets, both big and small.
- High performance: All the picks selected are high performing products from esteemed brands, hand-picked by H! Fashion.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.