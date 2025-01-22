Black cherry is the hottest beauty ingredient right now: Here are the must-have products to shop

If you've been following the latest beauty trends, you’ve probably noticed a recurring theme: black cherry is everywhere. From skincare to makeup to fragrance, this rich, deep berry hue is making its mark and the beauty world can’t get enough. Whether it’s the bold, seductive colour or the sophisticated vibe it brings, black cherry is fast becoming the shade of the season.

You could call us psychic because we did already report on this growing beauty trend back in December 2024. Pintrest's Beauty Trend report explained that cherry coded cosmetics would take over this year.

The platform noted: "Dark, sweet and such a vibe. Gen-Z and Millennials will infuse cherries into their makeup, menus and mood boards this year." As the year progresses, its clear that this true.

Berry-toned blush

Deep cherry blush is quickly emerging as a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of natural warmth to their makeup routine. Unlike traditional pink or peach blushes, deep cherry offers a rich, bold flush that mimics the rosy glow of healthy, sun-kissed skin.

'Après' Flush Balm Merit This beloved cream tint melts into the skin for lit-from-within flush that lasts all day. If you have dry skin, like me, this a great product to add a berry hue to your cheeks, hydrates the skin and doesn't feel greasy. £26.00 AT MERIT BEAUTY

© Patrick Ta 'She Left Me On Red' Major Headlines Double-Take Crème and Powder Blush Duo Patrick Ta Celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Ta, has recently released new shades of his award-winning blush duo, including this dazzling crimson red shade with a satin finish. To get the ultimate colour payoff, follow the expert's tip by layering the hydrating crème over the complementary silky powder to deliver a seamless splash of colour. £34.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Black cherry infused skincare

When it comes to skincare, the inclusion of black cherry is very beneficial. Black cherry extract can help protect skin from environmental stressors, reduce inflammation, and brighten the complexion. They are rich in antioxidants, which can help protect skin from pollutants. If you'r acne of eczema prone, the ingredient also helps to reduce inflammation.

© Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Pore Purify'R Gel Cleanser Fenty Skin Ready to up your skincare game in 2025? Look no further than Fenty Skin's Cherry Dub Pore Purify'R Gel Cleanser. This gel cleanser targets oily and blemish-prone skin and includes much-needed ingredients like Niacinamide, Aloe and Vitamin C-rich Barbados Cherry. Simply apply to wet skin, lather, rinse off and then pat your face dry. After using it, my complexion appeared brighter and all oil was stripped away - without leaving my skin dry or tight. £32.00 AT FENTY BEAUTY

© Elemis Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm Elemis If you're already a fan of the OG Elemis Cleansing Balm, you're going to love this sweet scented addition. This makeup and oil removing soft balm features a fragrance blend of juicy Black Cherry and comforting Almond and Vanilla. Simply swipe across your face or use as a face mask and indulge your senses whilst you cleanse, for a comforting spa experience at home.

£49.00 AT ELEMIS

© Glossier 'Black Cherry' Balm Dotcom Glossier This beauty cult-favourite has been reimagined with the original formula but this time in a deep cherry shade. With a few swipes, your lips will feel instantly nourished and supple.

£16.00 AT GLOSSIER

Black cherry fragrances

Where does the appeal of black cherry scented fragrances come from? Well, its become a favourite because it often strikes the perfect balance between sweet and tart, offering a mixture that many other fruit-based fragrances lack. Unlike traditional cherry, which can sometimes lean too sweet, black cherry has a deeper, darker undertone - think ripe, juicy cherries with a hint of a smoky richness. This creates a fragrance that feels sophisticated and mature.

© Space NK Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum, 100ml Tom Ford This luxurious fragrance blends notes of black cherry, almond and rose. Top notes: cherry, bitter almond and cherry liqueur Middle notes: tonka bean, Peru balsam, sweet cherry and rose Base notes: cedar, vetiver and sandalwood This irresistible scent is bottled in a chic red vessel that will take centre stage on your dressing table.

£390.00 AT SPACE NK



How we chose:

Price: The best beauty buys chosen range in price to accommodate all budgets, both big and small.

The best beauty buys chosen range in price to accommodate all budgets, both big and small. High performance: All the picks selected are high performing products from esteemed brands, hand-picked by H! Fashion.

