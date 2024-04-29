Victoria Beckham's makeup artist reveals genius eye contouring hack

Following the launch of her capsule collection for high street retailer Mango, Victoria Beckham flew from London to New York over the weekend to promote her edit of suits and slip dresses stateside.

On Sunday morning, wearing a Victoria Beckham Chain Print Robe, hair in rollers, the designer posted a series of Stories to her 33m Instagram followers breaking down her beauty look.

Working alongside Victoria’s longterm hair stylist Ken Paves, was New York based makeup artist Jamal Scott. Jamal’s clients include Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and Kendall Jenner, and he works on campaigns for designers such as Balmain, Off-White and Proenza Schouler.

“So Jamal is doing my make-up today and he gave me a really good tip about my eye...,” Victoria says to camera.

Jamal goes on to explain how, after tightlining with the Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa, he created a warm smoky eye look using the designer's Victoria Beckham Beauty products.

© Instragram / @victoriabeckham An early morning glam session for the designer

“So the first thing we did was we used the contour stick into the crease, the lash line and then into the lower lash line,” says Jamal, who posted to his own Instagram to say that being booked for Victoria Beckham was a “dream” because he was a fan of The Spice Girls growing up.

“Then we went over with the Smoky Eye Brick,” Jamal continues. “The one I used today was Tweed. So I used the tan colour [Caramel] to really just add contour to the eyes and then I went into the chocolate brown [Cashmere] for the lash line and into the lower lash line.”

To make the eyes 'pop', Jamal finished by pressing a blush pink powder pigment onto the lids.

© Instagram / @iamjamalscott Make-up artist Jamal Scott "My 8 year old self is dying on the inside! The Spice Girls were my fave and being able to glam Victoria Beckham is a dream."

“We love a tip!” said Victoria, who last year told Hello! Fashion that she considers a brown-hued smoky eye her signature daytime make-up look.