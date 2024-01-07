Halle Bailey welcomes first child with DDG, reveals newborn's name with very luxe first photo – see here

Congratulations are in order for Halle Bailey and DDG, who welcomed their first child together in the final few days of 2023!

The actress and singer, 23, and her YouTuber and rapper boyfriend, 26, announced the birth on Saturday, January 6 with a sweet photo of their new baby boy holding his parents' hands.

In fact, they used a pretty luxe way to reveal his name, emblazoning it on a gold bracelet for everyone to see – Halo.

© Instagram Halle and DDG's first photo of their newborn son Halo

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son… welcome to the world my Halo! The world is desperate to know you," she penned alongside the sweet picture.

She was inundated with the sweetest messages from her famous friends, including Halle Berry, who commented: "Congratulations, Halle. Welcome to motherhood and welcome to the world baby Halo."

Nicki Minaj added: "Welcome to earth, Halo. We've been expecting you. Congrats, mama!" while Rachel Zegler wrote: "Welcome baby halo!!!!! and congratulations beautiful mama," and doting dad DDG simply said: "Super mom," with a slew of heart emojis.

VIDEO: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

The Disney star kept her pregnancy private, with the couple never explicitly announcing that they were expecting, although fans believed that they were based on Halle's recent red carpet appearances.

Most notably, her public appearances at the premiere for Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film in Beverly Hills in November alongside sister Chloe, and at The Color Purple's world premiere in LA in December allowed her to effectively hide her growing bump with roomy fashions.

MORE: Halle Bailey looks incredible in mermaid-style micro bikini

For the Renaissance event, she hit up the silver carpet in a chic furry black blazer that was styled as a mini dress with a waist-cinching detail, paired with black sparkly boots and her hair styled into voluminous curls.

© Getty Images The new parents have been together since December 2021 and found each other through the YouTube community

For the premiere of The Color Purple, she wore a gorgeous flamenco-inspired red dress from Off White, featuring layered ruffles that swept behind her, hitting her chest high above her waist and petering out into a halter neck.

SEE: Halle Bailey showcases toned legs in latex boots in revealing new snap

2023 proved to be a huge year for the star, who ventured into a new career as a solo artist and actress outside of her identity with Chloe x Halle with her sister.

© Getty Images Halle continued making red carpet appearances during her pregnancy

She released her debut solo single, "Angel," which is currently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song, and starred in the box office smash, the live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

MORE: The Little Mermaid remake: everything you need to know

Halle followed that up with a starring turn in the recently released musical remake of The Color Purple, where she plays a young Nettie, the character embodied by Fantasia Barrino.

© Getty Images The star kept her pregnancy under wraps by opting for outfits that hid her growing baby bump

She received positive notices for her performance and the film has already emerged as a success, garnering critical acclaim, grossing over $50 million at the box office in a little over a week of release, and garnering nominations for Golden Globe Awards and Critics' Choice Awards.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2024: HELLO!'s predictions for who will take home the top film prizes

The R&B songstress reflected on her year before announcing Halo's birth with a round-up post on social media, in which she penned: "Wow, 2023 is a year I will never ever forget!"

"Looking back on this year I can't believe this is my life, I'm so thankful to God, also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. Let's bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.