Best beauty looks at the Governors Awards 2024

On Sunday November 17, the biggest names in Hollywood gathered for the 15th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The A-list pulled out all the stops on the red carpet as the likes of Kate Winslet, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence (and her baby bump) and Selena Gomez put on a beauty masterclass.

The Governors Awards celebrates those who have contributed an extraordinary lifetime achievement in cinema. The 2024 gala honoured film legends, Barbara Broccoli, Richard Curtis, Michael G. Wilson, Juliet Taylor and the late Quincy Jones with honorary Oscars.

No red carpet is complete without standout beauty looks. From sunkissed glows, to classic Hollywood curls and bold lips; the Hollywood elites pulled out all the stops.

H! Fashion is here to give the low-down on the best beauty looks from the Governors Awards:

1/ 8 © Jon Kopaloff Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez is the beauty inspiration that keeps on giving. The Waiting For Tonight singer opted for a radiant and glamorous look, emphasising a warm bronzy glow. Her skin is flawless and dewy, with luminous highlighter applied to the high points of her face, such as cheekbones, nose bridge and cupids bow, creating a healthy sunkissed appearance.





2/ 8 © Getty Selena Gomez Whilst Selena Gomez’s overall look screamed old Hollywood glamour, it was her classic hairstyle that stole the show. The Rare beauty owner’s glam is sophisticated and polished. Selena’s hair is styled in a sleek low bun with a deep side part and baby hairs. Her makeup highlights flawless, matte skin with subtle contouring to define her features. The eyelids are enhanced with a soft smoky eye and winged liner. Paired with dazzling earrings and her striking outfit, this look exudes timeless glamour

3/ 8 © Getty Elle Fanning Elle Fanning proved that 'blush-blindness' is a thing of the past. Her rosy pink cheeks and effortless glow was the highlight of this look. This soft-rosy look was complemented by a mauve pink lipstick that enhanced her lips. The eye makeup is understated, yet refined, featuring a soft shimmer on the eyelids and minimal eyeliner, focusing on lashes for added definition. Overall this look strikes a balance between natural and glamorous.

4/ 8 Saoirse Ronan Saoirse Ronan’s overall look screamed timeless beauty. She opted for a subtle, soft, neutral palette and allowed her mint green gown to shine though. Her eyebrows were styled and brushed to create a bushy appearance, which framed her face. To complete the look she used contour to chisel and define the cheeks. A touch of sparkle was used on the eyelids to add a bit of dazzle to the look.



5/ 8 Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawerence wore a breathtaking chocolate brown gown by Bottega Veneta, and her makeup look complemented these warm tones. Her golden blonde hair was slicked back, whilst her fringe was styled to frame her face. The standout of the mother to be’s beauty look was the soft brown lipstick that matched her dress. She added some drama with a heavy black eyeliner on the waterline of her eyes. overall, her blonde tresses and chocolate brown makeup palette made for a perfect contrasting look.





6/ 8 © Getty Zoe Saldana For Zoe Saldana, less is more. Zoe brought a bronzed glow to the red carpet. Her minimalist makeup look allowed her natural beauty to shine through. The central focus of her glam was the smoky chocolate brown eyeshadow. It’s clear that a great skincare foundation was the key to this look. Her glowy skin was on full display, whilst her lipstick was kept natural with muted matte pink tone, creating a polished soft glam look.

7/ 8 © Getty Lupita Nyong'o Lupita Nyong'o has always openly advocated for more natural hair representation on the red carpet. Over the years she has rocked a variety of different styles including braids, cornrows and updos, which have all highlighted her natural hair. For the Governors Ball, Lupita continued this stance. She chose to style her braided locks in an intricate whirled-pattern updo that completely stole the show.