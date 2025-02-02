All you need to know about the 2025 Grammys including where to watch and who is performing

Music's biggest night will return with the 2025 Grammys on Sunday February 2 on CBS and Paramount+.

The annual awards ceremony honors the best records, albums and artists of the year, and Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift are all leading the charge.

Here is all you need to know about the 2025 Grammys including how to watch.

© Getty Images Beyonce is nominated for 11 Grammys

How to watch the 2025 Grammys?

The event will kick off at 8/7c live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be on the CBS network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

You can also stream the Grammys on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV, or on the Grammys website.

The show airs at 5pm PST, 8pm EST, and 1am UK time.

If you are watching in the UK you can stream live via Paramount+ for viewers worldwide.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift won Album of the Year in 2024 and is nominated again in 2024

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as female musicians sweep 2024 Grammys

Who is performing at the 2025 Grammys?

We're sure there will be a few surprises on the night, but Shakira, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Raye are all expected to perform.

The full list of performers is below.

2025 Grammy Performances Benson Boone Billie Eilish Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Jacob Collie, John LegendS, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent will performn the In Memoriam (Tribute to Los Angeles) Chappell Roan Charli XCX Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Janelle Monáe, Lainey Wilson and Stevie Wonde will perform the In Memoriam (Tribute to Quincy Jones) Doechii Raye Sabrina Carpenter Shakira Teddy Swims



Who is hosting the 2025 Grammys?

Trevor Noah is returning as the Grammys host for his fifth consecutive year. The former talk show host has been praised for his ability to win over the artists in the audience and viewers at home.

© Getty Trevor Noah has hosted the last four years

Did the Grammys get rescheduled?

The Grammys chose not to reschedule after the LA fires devastated the communities of Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

The ceremony will however commemorate victims and first responders during the broadcast.

"The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," the Grammys said in their January 21 statement.

What awards are handed out on the night?

There are 94 categories at the Grammys, and so only a handful will be handed out at the evening ceremony including the Main Four: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The other categories will be awarded at an earlier "Premiere Ceremony" at the Peacock Theater, steps away from the Crypto Arena; Justin Tranter, a nominated songwriter, will present.

The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on the Grammy’s website and YouTube channel beginning at 3.30/2.30c.

© VALERIE MACON Miley Cyrus accepts the Record Of The Year award for "Flowers" in 2024

Who is nominated for Best New Artist?

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

© Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock Will Sabrina Carpenter win Best New Artist?

Who votes for the 2025 Grammys?

The Grammys are one of the only peer-recognized awards shows in music, which is what makes them so prestigious. The Recoding Academy's voting membership, comprised of music creators, including artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers, votes each year, although voters can only vote for 19 categories.

Every voter is allowed to vote for the Main Four, as well as up to 15 categories that cover their areas of expertise.

For example, if you were an engineer who predominantly worked on pop music, you would vote across the pop categories including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

What is the difference between Record of the Year and Song of the Year?

The Song Of The Year category recognizes the songwriter or writers who wrote and composed the song, whereas Record of the Year also "recognizes the artist's performance as well as the contributions of the producer(s), recording engineer(s), and/or mixer(s)".

For example, Taylor Swift is nominated for Song of the Year for "Fortnight" alongside co-writers Jack Antonoff and Post Malone.

But the song is also nominated for Record of the Year, and alongside those three, Louis Bell, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Michael Riddleberger, Laura Sisk, and Randy Merrill, are also nominated.

© Getty Images Miley was among the performers in 2024

Who is nominated for a Grammy?

Beyonce became the most-nominated artist in Grammys history, earning herself 11 nods this year including her first nominations in the country music categories for her album Cowboy Carter.

Charli XCX follows closely behind with nine nominations, Billie Eilish bagged seven nominations, while Sabrina Carpenter entered the Grammys race with six nominations, equalling Taylor Swift who also picked up six.

All nominations are below.

2025 Grammy Awards nominations

Album of the year

New Blue Sun - André 3000

Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT - Charli XCX

Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Record of the year

"Now And Then" - The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"360" - Charli XCX

"Birds Of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Song of the year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Die with a Smile" - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Please, Please, Please" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyonce

Best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best pop solo performance

"Bodyguard" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple" - Charli XCX

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

Best pop duo/group performance

"Us." - Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

"Levii’s Jeans" - Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

"Guess" - Charli XCX and Billie Eilish

"The Boy is Mine" - Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica

"Die With A Smile" - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best pop vocal album

Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT - Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine - Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department - Taylor Swift

Best country solo performance

"16 Carriages" - Beyonce

"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll

"A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton

Best country duo/group performance

"Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

"II MOST WANTED" - Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

"Break Mine" - Brothers Osborne

"Bigger Houses" - Dan + Shay

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Best country album

Cowboy Carter - Beyonce

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later - J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 - Common and Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) - Eminem

We Don’t Trust You - Future and Metro Boomin

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards -Black Crowes

Romance - Fontaines D.C

Saviors - Green Day

TANGK - Idles

Dark Matter - Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds -The Rolling Stones

No Name - Jack White