Princess Beatrice's stunning sophisticated hairstyle is supermodel-approved

On Wednesday 20 November, Princess Beatrice stepped out to celebrate Ralph Lauren's festive season party - and she's reminded us that sometimes less is more.

The soon-to-be mother of two looked radiant with stripped-back glam and an all-black ensemble, showcasing her natural beauty. However, the standout from her look was her surprising hair-do which, along with her outfit, blended supermodel beauty with 90s chic.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York attended Ralph Lauren's holiday celebration at the London flagship store in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

To ring in the party season, Beatrice eschewed her signature effortless, blown-out tousled curls and went for something more sleek and sophisticated. At the high-fashion event, she straightened her auburn locks which possessed an enviably glossy finish. It's a classy look we rarely see the Princess sport - could this be a sign that she is entering a new style era?

Her locks were remniscent of the classic, glossy, super straight styles we see on the catwalk to provide effortless sophistication - the timeless trend channels runway glamour with a polished, minimalistic finish. Naomi Campbell is perhaps the most notable name that springs to mind, rarely straying too far from her signature style.

© Victor VIRGILE Naomi Campbell for Duran Lantink SS25

As the year comes to end, it's normal to start experimenting with different hairstyles; from Rita Ora to Kim Kardashian, the A-list are all turning over a new leaf.

The Princess kept up this understated aesthetic and opted for soft-chic with minimal products. To add a touch of glam to the look she opted for nude lipstick and a hint of black eyeliner. Her skin looked flawless and her polished silky locks only emphasised her glowing skin. To finish the look, she added a touch of pink blush which added a subtle flush to her skin.

Beatrice is famously known for her luscious and vibrant red hair, however in recent times we’ve seen her tresses appear darker. Recently, the royal went to a glamorous event in Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton for her Rebecca Vallance fashion collection launch, and her locks were also a warmer shade of brown.

This sophisticated, sleek hairstyle complimented her outfit perfectly.