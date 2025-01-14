Love Island All Stars gives us a glimpse at summer beauty trends: From Maya Jama to Kaz Crossley

Love Island: All Stars returned to our screens last night and whilst most people were invested the drama, we couldn't take our eyes of the beauty looks.

Thanks to the show, we're actually getting an early glimpse at the hair and makeup trends set to take over summer 2025. Get your notepads out...

Bombshell waves

It's safe to say that bombshell waves will be staple hair style this summer. As Love Island host, Maya Jama, strutted into the South African villa for the first time, all we could focus on was her voluminous extra long locks flowing effortlessly in the breeze.

© @mayajama Maya Jama dazzles with her bombshell waves on the set of Love Island: All Stars © ITV Islander Olivia Hawkins rocks her go-to hair style, bombshell waves

The presenters Canadian celebrity hair stylist, Ross Kwan, detailed how he achieved her effortless locks. In an Instagram caption alongside a sun-kissed image of the star, he revealed that he achieved the enviable XL length by using the Maya Jama X Beauty Works 22" inch double weft clip ins in the shade 'Brownie Butter.' To bring some glorious shine to her tresses, he used the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for frizz-free, silky locks. Finally, he selected the Color Wow Raise the Root Spray to maintain all-day volume and body.

Maya wasn't the only person to rock this trend, it was a running theme throughout the villa. Islanders Olivia Hawkins, India Reynolds and bombshell Ekin-Su also opted for the head-turning summer hair style for their All Stars debut.

Pixie cuts

Pixie cuts are going nowhere. Kaz Crossley is the only islander rocking a pixie cut - but this makes her stand out that much more. Although their is a deeper reason for her chopping off her locks, this popular hair style has been seen everywhere; from red carpets to fashion magazines. The reality star previously had a chestnut brown pixie cut but dyed her locks ash blonde to match the brighter days of summer.

© @kazcrossley Kaz Crossley stuns with a bold pixie cut ahead of Love Island: All Stars © WireImage Cara Delevingne in 2017 rocking a slightly longer pixie cut than the popular style today.

In fact, this summer we might even be seeing different variations of the short cut. Tom Warr, Academy and Creative Director at Blue Tit, predicted that the long pixie cut will have staying power this year. He told H! Fashion, "This is a grown out pixie with a short bob feel to it. It’s undone and effortless, it has a loose texture that’s easy to style in lots of different ways." Think Cara Delevingne in 2017

The return of highlighter

Could highlighter potentially knock blush off it's top spot this summer? From the looks of the Islanders glam, there is potential. In recent years 'overblushing' has been a huge trend. But if we rewind 10 years, there was no blush and an extra shiny highlighter swiped across the high points of your cheeks and nose was the norm. Every girl wanted the viral Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit. We're noticing the return of highlighter through the islanders makeup choices. Gabby Dawn Allen in particular opted for this glittering sun-kissed look.

© ITV Gabby Dawn Allen shys away from blush, opting for a highlighted bronzed appearance.

Muted lip colours

Say bye-bye to classic red and deep berry lip colours. This summer is all about the subtle, minimalist lip shades. All of the Islanders entering the villa wore a soft wash of colour over their lips favouring pale pinks, nudes and clear lip looks.

© ITV Love Island's Catherine stuns with nude lipstick and a chestnut brown lip liner

We even spotted the return of matte lipsticks. Contestants Gabby Dawn Allen and Catherine Agbaje both sported mauve pink matte hues on their lips. We're so used to seeing a glossy finish that these choices took us by surprise. Are we slowly transporting back to the height of '2016 makeup this summer?' We will have to wait and see..