Maya Jama goes goth in lowrise black leather and mesh

Without a doubt when it comes to daring fashion looks, multifaceted is Maya Jama’s middle name.

Whether she’s styling a twinset to sit courtside at Wimbledon, squeezing into a sculpted racy red latex dress or championing graphic tee’s with ruffled skirts for a spot of off-duty sun-soaking, there is quite literally nothing the Love Island host can’t pull off.

Never one to follow trends, the 30-year-old It-Brit proved just how fashion can be when marching to the beat of your own drum, recently sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram, channelling a sultry emo-chic aesthetic.

© @mayajama The sculpted ensemble fitted Maya like a glove

In the eight-image carousel post, Maya gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of her most recent panel judging stint on the new series of The Masked Singer UK which returned to screens last month.

For the occasion, she called on her stylist Rhea Francois to curate her a peak-chic on-screen ensemble. Settling on a custom-made Sami Miro lowrise leather maxi skirt and matching bra which was overlaid with a long sleeve black mesh turtleneck, adorned with leather cuffs.

To complete the Wednesday Addams-approved ensemble, Maya opted for her signature black winged eyeliner look and wore her long brunette hair down in a swooping side part style.

© @mayajama She styled the all-black look with a set of metallic silver peep-toe heels

As we all know, Maya is the ultimate style muse when it comes to hosting duties, her Love Island wardrobe creating constant inspiration for the summer months, thus fans aren’t surprised that her The Masked Singer UK outfits fit the same bill.

For the season premiere of Love Island: All Stars Season Two, the British host styled a custom cut-out leather look from Genevieve Devine, reinforcing the idea that she’s currently in her goth-glam adjacent era.

Fans of both Maya and her wardrobe couldn’t be happier to have another Maya Jama small-screen show to lust over.