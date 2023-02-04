Maya Jama dazzles in stunning illusion dress for surprise appearance

Tania Leslau
Love Island host Maya Jama commanded attention in a barely-there illusion dress by Syndical Chamber as she returned to the villa
If anyone knows how to make an entrance, it's Maya Jama. The Love Island host made a surprise appearance for a bombshell double dumping on Thursday, entering the villa in uber-sassy style. The 28-year-old may have curated a wardrobe of dreams, but her latest look redefined her fashion status altogether.
Turning out a look that was second to none, Maya sashayed into the villa looking divine in a number by Syndical Chamber. The statement piece, which retails at £390, showcased a beautiful skin tone orange hue, a double layer of fine mesh fabric, a wet-draped trompe l’oeil, yellow highlights to create the illusion of a female nude (how very Jean-Paul Gaultier) and a slinky, halterneck design.
WATCH: Maya Jama frolics in a string bikini in tropical waters
The star wore her raven hair slicked back into a low ponytail, letting a cascade of ringlet curls coil down her back. A rich glamour glow was the makeup palette of choice, consisting of a flawless comexopn, a refined eyeliner flick, a glossy nude lip and a dusting of blush.
Maya Jama looked sensational in the sunset-hued dress
Maya took to social media to share her feminist femme fatale aesthetic with her doting fashion fans online. She captioned the series of images: "Popping back into the villa tonight…"
The star entered the villa in truly epic style
Of course, the star incited a style frenzy and receive a wave of praise in response. "Looking amazing, skin is GLOWING," one wrote, while another said: "Insane!" A third added in agreement: "Sensational," and a fourth comedically penned: "I cannot."
Maya opted for a unique illusion look
This marks Maya's second iconic outfit from this week. She truly is treating us!
The presenter previously took her place on Love Island Aftersun looking divine in a rare piece sourced from Dolce and Gabbana's archive. It's safe to say, fans were left cooing over her vintage aesthetic.
MORE MAYA: Maya Jama amazes in vintage corset dress with stunning bustier
She shimmied onto the stage wearing a figure-hugging black corset dress by the Italian fashion house, featuring a strappy bustier design, black ribbon lacing and a midi length. Borrowed from Dolce and Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2003 collection, the number was made for the fashion-forward presenter.
