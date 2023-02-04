Maya Jama dazzles in stunning illusion dress for surprise appearance The Love Island star never fails to look anything less than flawless

If anyone knows how to make an entrance, it's Maya Jama. The Love Island host made a surprise appearance for a bombshell double dumping on Thursday, entering the villa in uber-sassy style. The 28-year-old may have curated a wardrobe of dreams, but her latest look redefined her fashion status altogether.

Turning out a look that was second to none, Maya sashayed into the villa looking divine in a number by Syndical Chamber. The statement piece, which retails at £390, showcased a beautiful skin tone orange hue, a double layer of fine mesh fabric, a wet-draped trompe l’oeil, yellow highlights to create the illusion of a female nude (how very Jean-Paul Gaultier) and a slinky, halterneck design.

The star wore her raven hair slicked back into a low ponytail, letting a cascade of ringlet curls coil down her back. A rich glamour glow was the makeup palette of choice, consisting of a flawless comexopn, a refined eyeliner flick, a glossy nude lip and a dusting of blush.

Maya Jama looked sensational in the sunset-hued dress

Maya took to social media to share her feminist femme fatale aesthetic with her doting fashion fans online. She captioned the series of images: "Popping back into the villa tonight…"

The star entered the villa in truly epic style

Of course, the star incited a style frenzy and receive a wave of praise in response. "Looking amazing, skin is GLOWING," one wrote, while another said: "Insane!" A third added in agreement: "Sensational," and a fourth comedically penned: "I cannot."

Maya opted for a unique illusion look

This marks Maya's second iconic outfit from this week. She truly is treating us!

The presenter previously took her place on Love Island Aftersun looking divine in a rare piece sourced from Dolce and Gabbana's archive. It's safe to say, fans were left cooing over her vintage aesthetic.

She shimmied onto the stage wearing a figure-hugging black corset dress by the Italian fashion house, featuring a strappy bustier design, black ribbon lacing and a midi length. Borrowed from Dolce and Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2003 collection, the number was made for the fashion-forward presenter.

