Billie Eilish just shared her 'siren makeup' routine - and we're obsessed

Billie Eilish might be a Grammy-Award-winning artist, but she also loves experimenting with makeup just like the rest of us.

Many celebrities have a full glam squad for stadium tours, but the Birds of a Feather singer showed us that she is actually her own makeup artist. In a rare move, the star shared her detailed pre-show makeup and skincare routine on TikTok.

Before starting, she warned fans that she isn't a beauty expert, “Leave me alone I barely know what I'm doing but here’s what works for me & what I do before every show on tour.” Although she doesn't feel clued up on beauty, she certainly always nails her glam.

© Getty Billie Eilish attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Let's go through Billie's routine, notepads at the ready:

Billie Eilish's pre-show makeup routine

She started off with a bit of skincare, using a cotton pad to swipe the Biba de Sousa micellar water across her face to remove any oil or impurities. Then she used the Daily Moisturiser from the same brand. Unfortunately for us Brits, these products are not available in the UK but there are many products that will do the same thing like the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water or the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water. But if you ever get to the States, consider grabbing a few.

© Cindy Ord/MG23 Billie Eilish stuns with her famous 'siren' glam

Next, to achieve the enviable 'siren eyes' Billie is most known for, she wiped her water lines dry with a Q-tip before applying a soft brown liner. Believe it or not, she used an affordable drugstore option: the Maybelline Tattoo Studio Gel Pencil which is priced at only £6.99. To add a smoky effect to her cat eye look, she opted for the cult-loved Makeup by Mario eyeshadow palette. She dabbled in some neutral browns and greys to make her piercing blue eyes pop.

To hide any blemishes, the Birds of a Feather singer used the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer. She swiped it on her face with a sponge and set it with Laura Mercier's powder. Then in a surprising move, she selected another affordable drugstore product: Revlon's Semi Permanent Brow Inkbut she doesn't actually use it on her brows. The singer dabbed the precision applicator on her cheeks and nose to redefine the freckles she just covered in powder. Genius!

@billieeilish leave me alone i barely know what im doing but heres what works for me & what i do before every show on tour 💋🎂💌🎉👯‍♀️🎄🙉☕️ love you guys ♬ ilomilo - Billie Eilish

For blush, the pop star applied Milk Makeup's viral jelly blushes and to add some sparkle, she used Merit's Day Glow Dewy Highlighting Balm. Then Billie brushed her brows through with some brow gel and Got2B Brows and Edges gel to firmly set them in place. To tie the sultry eye look together, she curled her eyelashes and then coated them in Merit's Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara.

Now, her lip combo proves that she is looking out for viral beauty trends, just like us. Billie started with the viral Sacheu Peel Off Lip Liner Stay-n, which you apply to your lips, let it sit and then peel off. Then she lined her lips further and created an effortless blurring effect with Tower28’s One Liner Lip Liner in shade Work of Art to finish.

Voila! After a few easy-to-follow steps, Billie is ready to hit the stage.