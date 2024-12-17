How to recreate the 'Ice Princess' makeup trend taking over BeautyTok

December is all about embracing your inner sparkle and this year is no different. This winter, smoky eyes are out and frosted eyeshadow is in.

Put down your neutral brown matte eyeshadow palettes and start experimenting with this TikTok-approved glam: 'Ice Princess' makeup. In the 90s, celebrities like Britney Spears spearheaded the metallic eyeshadow trend, but the internet has put its own modern spin on it for this 'frosty' trend.

© @patrickta Gigi Hadid stuns with the 'Ice Princess' makeup trend

What is 'Ice Princess' makeup?

Ice Princess makeup is a whimsical full-glam look for winter. It includes frosted or shimmering eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, pink-toned undereyes and a glossy lip. The centre of the look is the standout eyeshadow that leans on cool-toned shades like silver, lilac, icy blue, mint and pale pink with metallic or glitter finishes.

Where did the 'Ice Princess' makeup trend come from?

If you're deep into #BeautyTok, after a few scrolls, you'll definitely see beauty creators making video tutorials on '#iceprincessmakeup' or '#frostedmakeup'. The trend stems from many snow-inspired beauty releases. Beloved makeup brands like Huda Beauty and Kim Kardashian’s SKKN BY KIM have recently released sparkly, cool-toned collections that have surged in popularity in recent weeks.

Within them, they feature shimmering pallets and glitter lip glosses. Who could forget Hailey Bieber? Her beauty brand, Rhode Skin, recently released a Peptide Lip Treatment in Peppermint Glaze, which has flecks of shimmer pigment in the product. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion and digital beauty creators like @amrezy, have also really got behind the chic trend.

How to nail the winter 'Ice Princess' look

Glittery and frosted eyeshadow

The standout of this winter wonderland look comes from the striking eye makeup which usually features sparkling glitter and metallic finishes. This pigment is normally applied all over the lids for a full glam look.

If you want to elevate this further, include a cool-toned cut crease. Leandra Kis, makeup artist at Beam says, "First apply a medium brown eyeshadow and blend it across the crease of the eyes, after a darker brown is applied with an angled brush in the lash line and slightly wing it out." She adds, "To give the eyes some extra sparkle place a white shimmery eyeshadow in the inner corners of the eyes." For an extra boost, Leandra suggests applying a half lash in the outer parts of your eyes to give a bit of a lift.

Cool-toned doll pink blush

The over-blushed doll-like look is an essential part of this glam. Leandra tells H! Fashion, "The main focus of this look is the over-exaggerated pink blush on the cheeks. This can be achieved with either a cream or powder blush that is a cool-toned pink and applying it higher up the cheeks to give more of a lifted look."

Baby pink under-eye powder

Pink under eyes are like marmite: you either love or hate them. But for this alluring trend, it's essential. Think Huda Beauty's Baby Bake Powder in 'Cherry Blossom Cake.' The bright pink under eyes really give off that 'cold-girl' look by brightening the under and melting in with the pink blush.

© @amrezy Beauty content creator, Amara Reyes, perfectly shows off the winter makeup trend

Glossy lip

A glossy lip has become a staple in most of our beauty routines, and for this full-glam look an understated lip is key. Think nudes and clear glosses for an understated look that allows the eyes to pop. "You could enhance the lips by first using a brown lip liner followed by some light pink lipstick in the centre of the lips and then finishing it with a slick of clear gloss," Leandra explains.

Lean into this must-try trend and serve icy coquette princess realness this winter.