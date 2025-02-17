Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special: from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson - the cutest couples on the red carpet

Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special was not only a night of laughter and celebration but also a showcase of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples, who turned the black-and-gold carpet into a love-filled affair. Here are the cutest couples who stole the show with their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry.
Tom & Rita
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reminded us all why they are Hollywood royalty. Rita turned heads in a sleek black blazer dress adorned with feather detailing at the hem, a daring yet elegant choice, while Tom opted for a classic black suit and tie, proving that some styles are simply timeless.
Jason & Adria
Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona made a striking pair, with Adria stunning in a black ruched gown with a plunging neckline that accentuated her effortless elegance. Jason, ever the style icon, opted for a sleek black tuxedo with a hint of his signature rugged charm, accessorized with oversized glasses and statement rings.
Blake & Ryan
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds once again proved why they are Hollywood’s golden couple. Blake dazzled in a jaw-dropping silver, crystal-embellished gown with floral appliqué details, while Ryan kept things classic in a sharp black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and bow tie. Their radiant smiles and playful energy lit up the evening.
Sarah & Matthew
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick exuded timeless sophistication. Sarah Jessica layered a structured black overcoat over a glittering dress, proving that understated glamour is always in vogue. Matthew complemented her effortlessly in a tailored navy tuxedo with satin lapels, adding his signature charm to their coordinated look.
Jimmy & Nancy
Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen brought their infectious energy to the carpet, with Nancy standing out in a vibrant orange maxi dress with ruffled details and long sleeves. Jimmy, always the dapper host, chose a navy tuxedo with satin lapels, looking every bit the charming gentleman.
Scarlett & Colin
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost looked effortlessly chic, with Scarlett wowing in a black gown featuring sparkling crystal straps and an elegant cutout bodice. Colin matched her in a sophisticated black tuxedo, the couple radiating effortless star power.
Emma & Dave
Emma Stone and Dave McCary kept things playful and fun, with Emma making a statement in a bold red gown featuring built-in pockets filled with—you guessed it—popcorn! Dave complemented her with a black tuxedo, letting his wife’s quirky fashion choice take center stage.
Zooey & Jonathan
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were the picture of vintage romance, with Zooey rocking a white and black patterned column dress cinched at the waist with a black belt. Jonathan coordinated with her in a navy tuxedo with a classic bow tie, perfectly complementing her retro-chic look.
Liev & Taylor
Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen embodied sleek minimalism, with Taylor opting for an elegant strapless white draped gown and Liev looking sharp in a black double-breasted tuxedo. Their effortlessly stylish pairing was one of the evening’s most refined looks.
Alec & Hilaria
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin made a statement with their undeniable chemistry, sharing a passionate kiss on the carpet. Hilaria stunned in a dramatic black gown with a high slit, while Alec embraced classic Hollywood style in a black tuxedo, their love on full display.
Cher & AE
Cher and Alexander Edwards. The iconic singer Cher made a dramatic entrance in a luxurious black satin gown paired with a voluminous fur stole, embodying old Hollywood glamour. Her partner, Alexander Edwards, looked stylish in an all-black tuxedo with a relaxed, effortlessly cool vibe. The couple’s undeniable presence made them one of the evening’s most talked-about duos.
Adam & Jackie
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler made a stunning duo, with Jackie turning heads in a black halter gown featuring sheer cutout details and a flowing silhouette. Adam kept it sophisticated yet relaxed in a classic black tuxedo, proving that confidence is the ultimate style statement.