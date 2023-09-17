Hollywood hairstylist Chris Appleton reveals how to create the 'lazy girl' blow-dry

Chris Appleton is one of Hollywood's most sought after hairstylists. With a client list including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande, Chris's work is probably some of most photographed in the world, alongside celebrity makeup artist's Mario Dedivanovic and Mary Philips.

So, what this man doesn't know about an effortless blow-dry, probably isn't worth knowing. A UK native, Chris moved to LA in 2016 but over a Zoom call from his stateside home, I was lucky enough to chat with him and find out his top five tips for creating the 'lazy girl' blow-dry we'll all be wearing this autumn:

Chris Appleton is Kim Kardashian's go-to hairstylist

How to create the lazy-girl blow dry according to Chris Appleton:

1. Start with prepped hair

You might assume you'd need to start with wet hair to get your blow dry right but, lazy girls don't have the energy for that. Chris suggests starting with dry hair to speed up the process: "For a big bouncy blow-dry, I'd start on clean, dry hair - I like using dry hair for speed. Drying the hair from wet takes too much time!"



If you've just washed your hair, get out as much moisture as you can with a towel, then turn your head upside down and give it a quick blast with your hairdryer. This will take out the bulk of the moisture and save you time.

2. Raise your roots

For maximum volume with minimal effort, get yourself some root lifting spray. A decent one will do the hard work for you. First, section your hair then "I'd spritz in some of Color Wow's Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray into the roots and only the roots," says Chris. Getting volume here is key for your blow-dry to last.



Spritz the spray section by section as you work across your head. It's easier to work bottom-up, so begin at the nape of your neck. The sections should be able to fit around a large barrel brush.

Raise The Root Thicken and Lift Spray - Color Wow

"This invisible mist gives my fine hair its body back. The best part is I can use it on wet or dry hair, after I apply heat so that I trigger the polymers - it literally acts as scaffolding for my hair." £21.50 AT CULT BEAUTY

3. Your hair styler is everything

Conventional hairdryers lack the attachments that are going to make the 'lazy girl' blow-dry really lazy. So, get yourself a hair styler. Chris recommends the Shark FlexStyle: "I love using my Shark FlexStyler and give the hair a blast through with the volumising brush attachment."



Get the brush as close to the roots as possible and pull the hair through in an 'up and out' motion. This will give your hair height and width.

FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer - Shark

"The Shark FlexStyle is my solution for blow-dry arm ache. The flexible handle is great for getting into the roots at the angle you need for maximum volume and the round brush attachment is really easy to master." £269.99 AT JOHN LEWIS

4. Just teasing

Backcombing is an underrated way of achieving big, voluminous hair so grab your comb and get teasing. "When I want maximum volume, I tease the roots of the hair. The Style On Steroids from Color Wow is a really great texturising spray that gives you that lived-in feel to the hair. When hair is freshly washed it can be harder to get volume because it's so soft but this gives it a lot more grip."

Style On Steroids - Color Wow

"Fine hair that struggles to hold a style needs this texturising spray to give it some 'oomph.' It gives the hair lots of grip and volume without leaving your scalp feeling dirty." £24.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

5. Mist is a must

The 'lazy girl' blow-dry is nearly there, but all that backcombing and texturising spray can turn the hair dull - so bring back its shine with a shine mist. "Finish by applying a light spritz of Color Wow's Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray to mid-lengths and ends. It gives you that luxe finish," says Chris.



A light mist is all you need and it's the perfect way to make your 'lazy girl' blow-dry look expensive - like you've just stepped out of the salon.

Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray - Color Wow

"Turn your hair ultra-glossy with this shine spray. Its super fine mist doesn't leave hair feeling greasy and won't weigh it down. It just simply gives strands mirror-like shine." £26.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.