Sienna Miller steals a style tip from Meghan Markle at Venice Film Festival

Boho chic is so 2004, but in 2024, Sienna Miller proved that the mob wife aesthetic is still going strong.

Attending the Venice Film Festival premiere of Orizzonti Corti with her boyfriend, Oli Green (with whom she shares a child), Miller served serious old-school Italian glamour in a look that had everyone talking.

Miller stunned in a vintage Giorgio Armani black velvet dress with a daring plunging neckline, giving off vibes that were very Godfather. "The mob wife aesthetic is the extra glam version of the old money style we all saw everywhere,” film director and style maven Phoebe Torrance told H! Fashion, “Think Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface."

© Alessandro Levati Sienna Miller was spotted at Venice Film Festival wearing the same Aquazzura 'So Nude Sandal 105' heels beloved by Meghan Markle

"We’re seeing Gen-Z audiences taking an interest in Italian mob stories from the 70s and 80s that are being retold for a generation that did not experience it," a spokesperson for Depop said about the emergence of the mob wife trend earlier this year.

To top it all off, she was dripping in De Beers jewellery from the brand’s ‘Enchanted Lotus’ high jewellery collection. The gems are inspired by the lotus flower, which, according to De Beers, “symbolises the power of life through its renewal each day.” How fitting for someone who can renew her style with such ease.

© Jacopo Raule Sienna, clad in vintage Giorgio Armani, took her partner Oli Green as her date for the premiere

To complete her mafia maven transformation, Sienna paired her dress with Aquazzura’s ‘So Nude Sandal 105’ in black — subtle yet sultry, the perfect touch for her head-turning ensemble.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is a huge fan of the Italian shoe label. An advocate of an ‘effortlessly chic’ outfit, she has been spotted many times in the exact same heels as Sienna. Meghan wore the same style recently, in a soft powder pink, at a Women in Leadership event in Abuja, Nigeria, during her tour with Prince Harry in May 2024.

© Andrew Esiebo Meghan co-hosted the event with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on May 11, 2024

With her dark sunglasses on and her look dialled in, Miller commanded attention and proved that whether it’s boho or mob wife, she can master any style. Venice was the perfect backdrop for her to remind us all that classic glamour never goes out of style, especially when it comes with a side of royal-approval.