Elsa Hosk puts butter nails firmly on the map for Spring 2025

Vegans, look away! Supermodel Elsa Hosk has taken to Instagram sporting the creamiest butter manicure we’ve seen in a hot minute, and we’re big fans.

Modern beauty trends can often appear to be deceivingly simple- a slick of gloss, a stroke of polish or a well-crafted highlight sweep- but these subtle details are where the magic lies.

Often slightly overlooked in the manicure department, shades of soft yellow evoking sprouting daffodils and creamy custard are so sumptuously perfect for spring.

There’s something so undeniably fresh about the shade, especially when paired with jet black fluttery lashes and lashings of lip gloss a là Elsa.

Elsa Hosk and her delicious butter manicure

The hue is softer than your traditional red, more sophisticated than a go-to French classic and a touch more unexpected than the sheer pinks that have had the monopoly on our nail appointments for far too long.

How to wear butter nails in 2025:

The beauty of this shade lies in its versatility. To play up to the clean-girl, Quiet Luxury aesthetic that has captivated crowds on TikTok, pair with glowing skin, pushed up brows and soft, peachy lips.

If you want to be a touch more dramatic, contrast your colourways with a red lip and graphic eyeliner.

A glossy polish will never fail to add sophistication, but opting for a matte or velvety finish will give your butter nails an unexpected twist.

Butter nails on the runway at Genny

For accessories, Elsa paired her look with a white silk headscarf and looked every bit the modern Grace Kelly. The iconic actress is still revered for her classic beauty looks that oozed sophistication and glamour.

Elsa's dreamy Saint Laurent leopard print tote

Elsa also shared on Instagram her bag of choice to pair with her look, and honestly, we’re also dripping with envy at this Saint Laurent leopard print tote bag.

We're sure that, like us, Elsa has it chock full of snacks ready for weekend outings...