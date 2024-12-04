Selena Gomez's cherry red manicure is bang on trend for winter

During the Emilia Perez press run, Selena Gomez has been serving look after look. From flipped-out bobs to sleek buns, then actress has executed it all to perfection. Now, she's added another enviable mani-moment to the list.

On Tuesday, Selena was spotted leaving the set of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York. As the Rare Beauty founder darted around the fashionable streets of 'The Big Apple,' we couldn't help but notice her stunning polished cherry red nails. In the world of beauty, as the seasons change, so do the colours. Bright brick-red turns to burgundy and pastel blues turn to navy - and it looks like Selena is following suit.

The man behind her mani is her trusted manicurist Tom Bachik. On Instagram, the A-list nail technician posted a picture of Selena's manicure, giving us a closer look at the delicious deep burgundy shade.

© James Devaney Selena Gomez stuns in New York City

The oval-shaped mani was painted to perfection and the glossy clear top coat made them shine even more. Her fingers were adorned with gold and diamond encrusted rings, which was the perfect accessory for a winter manicure. Tom coined this mani moment 'Bordeaux' and he noted in the caption, "For this rich, elegant shade, I used 'Never Bordeaux You' from Apres Nails."

As for the rest of her glam, the former Disney actress wore her signature chestnut brown mid-length cut with a sleek parting down the middle, without the 90s-style bumped ends this time. She opted or a peach-toned minimalist makeup look, focusing on radiant skin and a muted matte lipstick. To tie her whole look together, Selena wore a black mini skirt, paired with a high neck blouse with ruffle trim detailing and a black sparkly sequin jacket.

According to Fresha, the leading marketplace platform for beauty and wellness, 'Moody Nails' (featuring rich reds, browns and a revival of the red nail theory,) is currently dominating on TikTok with 47.9k hashtags.

Sami Pelling, nail expert at the Nail Mafia, tells H! Fashion, “The moody nail trend really captures the essence of autumn. It’s all about embracing those deep, dark colours. Think rich plums, dark browns, deep red, navy blues, and blacks. These shades echo the transition into cooler weather and shorter days, which is why they feel so fitting this time of year.”

© TheStewartofNY Selena Gomez's cherry red mani was on full display in New York.

When it comes to red nail theory, leaning towards red hues in beauty makes a powerful statement. "The red nail theory is a fascinating one. It suggests that red nails signal confidence, power, and a bit of allure, almost like wearing red lipstick," she says. "It’s based on the idea that red catches people’s attention and can be seen as a symbol of boldness and even romance.”

As Christmas arrives, why not lean into 'Moody Nails' like Selena?