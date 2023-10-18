Lily Allen unveils shocking red hair transformation

Lily Allen recently unveiled a radical red hair makeover that has captivated the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

At the Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2023 which took place on Tuesday 17 October, the acclaimed British singer-songwriter debuted a vibrant shade of deep ruby tresses in a bold and daring move.

Her pixie short hair was styled in a wet slicked back style, courtesy of international celebrity hairstylist Gareth Bromell who used Sam McKnight products and Ghd tools, including their professional diffuser dryer to hold the look in place.

© Mike Marsland Lily Allen unveiled the striking new look at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2023

Red hair, especially in its boldest hues, has long been associated with passion, energy, and a fierce sense of independence. Lily is amongst Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, who have also toyed with scarlet and strawberry-girl hair colours in recent months. In August Hailey's hair displayed a striking auburn hue, notably different from her previous looks, featuring a ginger biscuit undertone. Emily surprised everyone in July by embracing a vibrant auburn shade.

Lily has been playing with ginger hues for a couple of weeks. The singer stunned on the Parisian frow at Hermès’ SS24 Women's Ready-to-Wear Show on September 30, sporting a new edgy freshly cropped style with architectural fringe, and lightly tinted red hair. Although, the look at Glamour was a considerably deeper hue than we’ve seen before.

© Dave Benett Lily Allen attended Paris Fashion Week with tinted red hair

Allen's decision to embrace a vibrant shade of red demonstrates her unyielding commitment to self-expression and constantly reinventing her look. In recent years Lily has undergone a remarkable style transformation, transitioning from her iconic 'London street' look to a more sophisticated ‘Quiet Luxury’ style. This shift began after her move to Los Angeles with her husband, David Harbour, the acclaimed actor from Stranger Things, and recently she’s been working with stylist Kyle De’Volle. Her latest makeover is emblematic of her ability to reinvent herself and evolve as an artist.