Kendall Jenner gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money in blonde Marilyn Monroe moment

Kendall Jenner sent shockwaves through Halloweekend with her jaw-dropping Marilyn Monroe Halloween transformation, giving her sister Kim Kardashian’s Met-Gala moment a serious run for her money.

Kendall flawlessly channelled the iconic blonde bombshell, capturing Monroe's aesthetic with an authenticity that left spooky season fans in awe.

© Instagram Kendall Jenner recreated Marilyn Monroe's iconic Life magazine shoot

In a daring tribute to Monroe's legendary 1953 Life photoshoot, the 27-year-old supermodel sported a curly platinum blonde wig that framed her face, complemented by a skin-tight black Intimissimi turtleneck and pristine white pants. The resemblance was uncanny, making it hard to distinguish Kendall from the original Marilyn.

© GABRIEL BOUYS A visitor takes a snapshot of Alfred Eisenstaedt's Marilyn Monroe, Life magazine portrait

What made Kendall's transformation even more impressive was the stellar team behind her glamorous makeover. Renowned NY-born, LA-based hairdresser Irinel de León, a Global Dyson Hair Ambassador, collaborated with Ouai founder Jen Atkin to craft Kendall's Monroe look. This duo, known for their innovative and impeccable styling, ensured that Kendall's transformation was nothing short of spectacular.

© Instagram Kendall perfectly embodied the charm of Marilyn Monroe

Meanwhile, makeup artist Mary Phillips meticulously recreated Monroe's trademark makeup, capturing every nuance of the Hollywood icon's beauty. The look used a flawless base with as focus on her signature winged eyeliner, emphasising the upper lash line. False eyelashes and mascara were added for a dramatic silver screen starlet effect. The Monsieur Big Mascara from Lancôme is a staple in Mary's personal makeup bag, "It really makes my eyes pop. It's my all-time favourite," she told Hello! Fashion earlier this year. Keeping true to the reference, Mary used lip liner to define lips and filled in with a classic dusky rose lipstick. Finished with a beauty mole, Monroe's timeless look was complete.

© Photo: Getty Images Kim Kardashian made a Marilyn-inspired appearance at the Met Gala

Kendall confidently posted a series of snapshots on Instagram, recreating Monroe's timeless charm. One of the standout moments of the homage was her caption, a subtle nod to Monroe's famous serenade to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. With the words "happy birthday mister president," Kendall paid tribute to the very essence of Monroe's seductive allure.

Kendall's Marilyn Monroe Halloween costume not only showcased her chameleon-like resemblance to the iconic star but also proved her ability to embrace and embody classic Hollywood glamour.