Irina Shayk heats up Brazil with bold red lip and gravity-defying bra

Irina Shayk has set social media alight with her latest Brazilian getaway snaps, showcasing a striking beauty look paired with a futuristic velvet bra that demanded attention.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share a series of sultry snaps on the sandy beach, and it's a standout look.

Dressed in a chic black ensemble, Irina let her glam do the talking. Her wet, slicked-back hair, dewy skin, and signature bold red lip created a striking contrast against the golden sand and clear blue skies. The It-girl's look was the epitome of effortless summer beauty—glowy, sculpted and natural.

© @irinashayk Irina Shayk dazzles on the beach with a natural glow and striking red lip

The standout feature? That perfectly applied red lipstick, a go-to power move for beauty lovers. Whether paired with minimal makeup or a full glam moment, a red lip remains a timeless beauty staple, instantly elevating any look. Her skin, seemingly untouched by heavy foundation, glowed under the Brazilian sun, likely thanks to a mix of hydrating skincare and SPF—a must for achieving that healthy, luminous finish.

She paired the bold glam with a gravity-defying, moulded bra with exaggerated curves, which created a bold, sculptural silhouette. The statement piece hugged her frame while giving a futuristic edge to her classic beachside glamour.

The model lets her glowing tan do all the talking

In case you missed the memo, the Chanel model has been churning out looks for Brazil Carnival. She recently posted a carousel of images in a traditional costume, donned in deep blue feathers and gems. She shared a dazzling carousel of images to social media alongside the caption: "Pinch me, this is a dream! I can’t believe this is real…BRAZIL, thank you SO MUCH for the love you gave me! RIO, you have been so magical!!! BRAZIL, I’m obsessed with you!"

With this new effortless beauty moment, Irina has once again set the tone for summer makeup: fresh, radiant skin paired with a statement lip. Whether you’re jetting off on holiday or looking for an easy way to add a touch of glamour to your everyday look, this is the ultimate inspiration.

Irina has once again proven why she’s a beauty icon, and this look will be going straight on our mood board for the warmer months.