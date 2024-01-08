Irina Shayk celebrated her birthday in two ultra-risque sheer looks

Celebrating in sheer style, model, muse and BFF to Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk opted for two mega outfits for her 38th Birthday last night in NYC.

Starting out strong in her first look of the night, the glam goddess opted for a skin-tight, long-sleeved, high-necked brown sheer dress with ruched accents around the hips. The model wore the ultra-chic dress to an intimate dinner party with close model friends Emily Ratajkowski and Stella Maxwell and former Burberry Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, all of whom dressed for the occasion. Em Rata fit the mesh brief, donning a see-through black lace body suit, with Stella keeping things a little more subtle in what looks to be a black satin blazer.

It wouldn’t be a celeb birthday bash without an outfit change, and that’s exactly what Irina did. After dinner, the group (besides Emily) continued the birthday celebrations in the snow, taking to the ice rink for a night of what looked like a lot of laughs.

In true figure skating form, Irina decided on a quick change out of her mesh brown gown and into a Mugler-looking black mesh catsuit, oversized puffer jacket and striking red lip. Posting to her Instagram, the Russian Model shared a series of images, captioning the post “Bday [ice skate emoji] ing with my fam. Thank you all for coming and not breaking any [bone and laughing face emoji].”

© Instagram / @irinashayk Irina's second look of the night

Famed friends flocked to the comment section to wish the birthday girl love, Karlie Kloss commenting “HBD Sis!!!! Love you so so so much” and Joan Smalls leaving a simple “Hbd” signing off the well wishes with a red love heart emoji.

If these two birthday looks are anything to go by, I think it’s safe to say that sheer outfits are here to stay in 2024 and I couldn't be more thrilled.