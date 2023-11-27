Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski's 'girls night' involves knee-high boots and basketball

Trust the high fashion model gal pals Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski to turn a basketball game into a stylistic showcase.

The two sat front row to watch the New York Knicks play the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden last weekend, and like all good girls' nights, the two spent most of their time chatting, taking selfies and getting outfit pics to be later uploaded to the ‘gram.

© Instagram We can confirm that the selfies turned out cute

Just like us and our girlfriends before a night out, we can only assume that they two were in cahoots to plan their complimentary outfits, especially the knee-high boots. The New York Times Best Selling Author, Emily, opted for a pair of baggy low-rise trousers paired with a wide leather belt, a brown bralette and cardigan, a long leather jacket and a pair of heeled boots.

Irina chose to get her supermodel legs out, pairing a gold shimmery mini-dress complete with black lace trim with a pair of knee-high boots, and an oversized puffer jacket. To complete the sideline ensembles, they both finished off their looks with some bold accessories, Irina went for a pair of large and charge hoop earrings, whereas Em Rata kept things eye-catching with a thick gold choker and some matching hoops.

Unfortunately, its unclear what brands the duos outfits hail from - but we can confirm that this is most definitely the season of the knee-high boot. And if you don’t believe us, take style muse Sofia Richie Grainge’s word for it as just last week she styled a pair of Stuart Weitzman Highland boots for date night.

© Instagram Two brunette bombshells doing what they do best

In a series of photos posted to the Victoria’s Secret Angel's Instagram captioned “nite with Emzie” the two are seen posing next to a forklift (construction people please confirm or deny the ID on that piece of machinery) proving that they can make literally any backdrop look editorially chic.