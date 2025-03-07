Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's pearlescent Paris Fashion Week glam is simply to die for

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has once again set the bar with her latest Paris Fashion Week beauty look.

For the Balenciaga Show at the Le Grand Diner du Louvre, the supermodel made a case for sleek, sculptural glam.

Rosie's flawless hair and makeup perfectly balanced her sophisticated aesthetic. Crafted by renowned hairstylist, Christian Wood aka @cwoodhair, Rosie’s locks were styled into a slicked-back, ultra-polished ballerina bun. The expert crafted her tresses with precision and every strand was sculpted into place, creating a glass-like shine.

© @raoulalejandre Rosie dazzles with a sleek ballerina bun and effortless shine

The deep side part and smooth finish elevated the classic style and the remaining strands were pulled tightly into a neat, coiled bun at the nape of her neck. Overall, the hairstyle exuded effortless luxury and highlighted her sharp cheekbones and glowing complexion.

This level of sleekness requires the right products—think lightweight gels and high-shine finishing sprays to lock everything into place while maintaining a soft, finish. The result? A powerfully chic look that is perfect for a warm, spring evening.

As for the makeup, it was all about luminous skin and glossy lips. Makeup artist @raoulalejandre focused on enhancing Rosie’s natural beauty, delivering a radiant, lit-from-within glow. Her complexion was immaculately prepped and perfected, with a sheer, dewy foundation that reflected light in all the right places.

© @raoulalejandre A closer look at the sculpted ballerina bun and frosty glam

But what about that standout shimmer? It was all down to strategic highlighter placement along her cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of her nose which created a pearlescent glow. If you thought highlighter was out, think again.

Her brows were softly defined - fluffed and feathered for a natural effect. A barely-there wash of taupe eyeshadow and softly smudged liner subtly spotlighted her striking blue eyes, while fluttery lashes added a delicate touch. The overall eye makeup was kept minimal, with the focus on her radiant skin and glossy lips.

Natural lipstick is a signature style for Rosie: a sheer, rosy nude gloss that enhances her natural lip colour while adding a plump, juicy effect. This choice of high-shine finish perfectly complemented her sleek hair and glowing skin.

Together, this beauty look embodies sophistication - minimal yet impactful. Whether for a high-fashion moment or an everyday elegance boost, Rosie’s Balenciaga beauty serves as the ultimate inspiration and has reminded us that sometimes less is more.