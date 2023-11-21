Lily Allen just had a mermaid-inspired red hair makeover

The lasting impact of Ariel's iconic flowy red locks is the gift that keeps on giving – and Lily Allen is the latest celebrity convert.

Channelling the Disney princess with every inch of her being, the LDN singer just debuted a mermaid-inspired hair transformation – and it needs to be seen to be believed.

The 38-year-old went for a striking refresh, trading in her pixie cut for waist-length locks, all thanks to the power of hair extensions.

© Instagram / @lilyallen The star showed off her new, long locks on Instagram

Lily turned to New York-based extension specialist Hair by Ester for her striking new locks who revealed in a behind-the-scenes TikTok that her celebrity client was in the chair for 11 hours.

Now that's dedication to the cause.

When the British star asked for some help giving her beauty look a refresh, the hairstylist revealed that it was a no-brainer. "When Lily Allen hits you in the DMs, you got to answer," she explained in her TikTok video.

Following an initial virtual consultation, when Lily got in the chair, the vision changed and they actually decided on a much longer length.

"I don’t think either of us were prepared for the intensity and complexity of this install," the hairstylist said. "This was probably the most complex install that I've done to date due to the really short hair and the really dense, dense thick hair that she had."

Lily's look was achieved by keratin bond extensions, individual strands of hair that have a keratin-based bond at the tip. Ester custom coloured the K-tips to match her hair, resulting in shiny mermaid-level tresses in a striking red hue.

Halle Bailey would no doubt very much approve…