Jackie Apostel's 90s-inspired headband is the perfect lazy-girl hair accessory

There’s something undeniably timeless about the humble headband. Once a schoolgirl classic, the headband has transformed into a must-have beauty accessory that elevates any look with minimal effort.

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, has effortlessly proved this point in her latest beauty moment, where she paired her black headband with natural, radiant makeup.

The headband's real moment of glory began in the 90s. A symbol of effortless cool, the accessory graced the heads of supermodels, pop icons, and film stars alike- think Clueless’s Cher Horowitz with her preppy polished bands, or the sleek, sporty versions worn by Princess Diana during her off-duty moments.

Now, this nostalgic favourite is making a triumphant return, and Cruz Beckham's girlfriend's recent Instagram post proved exactly why it remains a go-to accessory for chic, understated styling.

© @jackie.apostel Jackie Apostel looks radiant with the go-to hair accessory of the moment

In the radiant snaps, her locks have a sleek, smooth, glossy finish that flows effortlessly past her shoulders. Her deep chocolate-brown tresses are neatly tucked behind a thick black headband, instantly bringing a casual yet cool vibe.

The songwriter recently debuted fluffy bangs for spring, and if you're someone with a similar style, it's a great way to keep strands of hair out of your face.

As for her glam, her makeup also embodied the fresh-faced elegance that defined the 90s. She opted for a radiant, dewy complexion at the base, allowing her natural features to shine. A soft flush of peach-toned blush added warmth to her cheeks. Her brows were groomed to perfection, feathered just enough to maintain a natural yet sculpted shape.

© Getty Images Princess Diana sporting a classic red ski suit and a braided headband.

Speaking of the eyes, Jackie keeps them effortlessly defined with a subtle wash of neutral eyeshadow, enhancing their depth while keeping the overall look light and fresh. A sweep of mascara elongated her lashes, creating that signature wide-eyed effect without veering into overly dramatic territory.

Finally, her lips were coated in a sheer, glossy nude - which paid homage to the soft glam of that era favoured by the likes of Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford.

Whether styled with casual sportswear or a chic evening look, the headband remains the ultimate blend of function and beauty. Just like in the 90s, when it was effortlessly cool yet endlessly wearable, the headband is back- and it’s here to stay.