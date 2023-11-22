Rihanna just broke this golden rule with her blonde hair transformation

Rihanna, a true trendsetter in the world of fashion and beauty, is renowned for her ever-evolving style, and her hair journey is no exception.

From her iconic short cropped Umbrella days to the Brit-girl-inspired retro red bob, Riri’s hairstyles have always been a reflection of her bold and dynamic stage persona.

While the singer has been rocking dark, long locks for the last few years, she surprised fans with a seasonal hair refresh.

Departing from her usual brunette look, Rihanna introduced us to a stunning "bronde" hue, showcasing a honey-blonde shade that deviates from the conventional hairstylist endorsed “golden rule” of going darker in winter and lighter in summer. This unconventional choice, however, only adds to her allure, as she effortlessly defies traditional norms.

© Instagram Rihanna unveiled hey honey-blonde hair on Instagram

In a captivating photo shared on the Fenty Beauty Instagram account, Rihanna flaunted her new blonde locks paired with shimmering lids and a festive red lip courtesy of her own brand's Icon Velvet liquid lipstick in the shade MVP.

The honey-blonde colour is a delightful blend of caramel tones, featuring beachy hues mingling with shades of honey. Rihanna opted for a side-parted hairstyle with a long wispy fringe gracefully swept over her forehead, and the new shade was styled in a voluminous blowdry, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look.

© David Becker - Formula 1 Earlier this month Rihanna attended the F1 Grand Prix with noticeably lighter hair

This isn't the first time Rihanna has embraced blonde hair, but it's been a while since we've seen her in the shade. This latest transformation brings a fresh and invigorating vibe, compared to her platinum pre-2012 days.

Fans are not only captivated by her stunning new look but also speculating whether this change is a hint at the much-anticipated album that Rihanna teased earlier this year. Fans have been waiting since 2016, and it’s thought that the singer's recent announcement of her second pregnancy at The Super Bowl may have contributed to a delay in its release.

© Jon Kopaloff Rihanna also went blonde back in 2012

While we wait for her music, we can at least stay hooked on her ever-changing style.