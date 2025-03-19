Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sienna Miller swears by Cryotherapy - here’s how to replicate the treatment at home for a fraction of the price
The actress credits this icy facial for her glowing skin, get similar results with this affordable product...

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
Sienna Miller has always been a beauty muse; from her enviable skin to her airy, boho waves

In case you missed the memo, cryotherapy is one of the hottest treatments at the moment and Sienna is a big fan. The British actress swears by this icy facial for a dewy glow. 

Sienna Miller attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)© WireImage
Sienna Miller's stunning Cannes glow

What is Cryotherapy? 

Cryotherapy uses extremely low temperatures to rejuvenate and revitalise the skin. Once reserved for athletes to aid muscle recovery, this icy treatment has now found its place in the beauty industry, promising firmer skin, reduced inflammation, and a radiant glow.

During the treatment, your skin is exposed to sub-zero temperatures for a short period of time. This is typically achieved using liquid nitrogen or CO2 to create a cooling effect on the skin. The sudden drop in temperature constricts blood vessels, reducing inflammation and puffiness. As the skin rewarms, blood flow increases, delivering oxygen and essential nutrients to the skin’s surface, resulting in a fresh, plumped appearance. Trust us, we've tried it first hand. 

How does Cryotherapy work?

Dr. Yannis explains on the official 111 Skin website: "Cold therapy stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, which is the body’s fight or flight response. Adrenalin and endorphins trigger the metabolism while providing energy, clarity, and positivity. Consecutively, blood vessels constrict, and blood rushes to the body’s core. After the cold exposure, blood vessels dilate and circulation increases, with oxygenated, nutrient-rich blood rushing through the body."

There are an array of places where you can get this signature treatment from 111 Skin's 111 Cyro (a London based biohacking and wellness clinic that uses innovative temperature and light treatments to promote optimal health,) but it can be pricy. So, if you want the feeling of the icy facial but are not willing to splurge - there is an affordable product you can easily grab from the high street to replicate Sierra's hydrated look. Enter: Ice rollers. 

Demi Moore also swears by the cooling facial for hydrated skin. © Penske Media via Getty Images
Demi Moore also swears by the cooling facial for hydrated skin.

What are the benefits of ice rollers? 

Ice rollers have become a must-have in our skincare routines, they deliver similar results to Cryotherapy, offering a quick and easy way to soothe, depuff, and revitalise the skin. These handheld devices, typically filled with water or gel, are stored in the freezer and rolled over the face to deliver a cooling effect that leaves skin looking fresh and radiant. 

For best results, simply use an ice roller in the morning to reduce puffiness and energise your skin. Roll in upward and outward motions for 5–10 minutes after cleansing or applying skincare products. With consistent use, ice rollers can transform your skin, making them a must-have addition to your beauty arsenal.

Here are the best ice rollers to shop to get the Sienna Miller icy glow:

    Cryotherapy Globes

    ESPA

    A refreshing and effective tool for skin icing, these globes leave skin feeling lifted and tightened.

  • botanicals rollers © Look Fantastic

    Ice Rollers

    Botanics

    Designed to aid lymphatic drainage and soothe inflamed skin, the Botanics Ice Rollers are the perfect skin preparation tool prior to applying makeup leaving the skin cool, calm and depuffed. It's also a perfect affordable highstreet option. 

  • Skyn Gym © skyn gym

    CryoRoll Ice Facial

    Skin Gym

    Simply, fill with water, place in the freezer and glide on the skin for an instant wake-me-up. 

