Cryo skincare is trending - Ice Globes, plus 7 de-puffing #skinicing products

Brrr! it's about to get chilly. I don't just mean the weather, our skincare temps are about to plummet, too! With cryotherapy treatments continuing to build in popularity, #skinicing has built up over 50 million views on TikTok, as the at-home alternative.

Now, don't get me wrong, the beauty practice of skin icing has been around since ancient times, and it's said to exhibit many beneficial effects physically and mentally. With perks such as reducing puffiness, minimising the appearance of pores and increasing glow, making it the perfect post-travel routine, skin icing is definitely here to stay.

A cooling sensation can reduce the blood flow, reduce inflammation and soothe pain making them perfect for inflamed spots or redness.

What are the benefits of skin icing?

Ice massages have a lot of skin benefits, including anti-inflammatory benefits to reduce and heal acne, tightening and minimising pores, improving blood circulation and giving you flushed glowing skin. It also reduces puffiness, and it helps increase the absorption of your skincare products due to the restriction of capillaries. But did you know it can support anti-ageing, as well?

“Cryotherapy can support in anti-ageing," says Dr Yannis Alexandrides, Triple Board-Certified Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon and 111Skin Co-Founder. "Collagen levels can increase in response to elevated oxygen uptake, and are more expediently distributed around the body with improved circulation, helping to reduce signs of ageing."

Dr Yannis added: "The cold air increases microcirculation reducing inflammation, oxygenating and detoxifying. Reduces overproduction of oil and harmful bacteria. Lifts and firms by improving muscular tone. Improves epidermal firmness and reduces open pores. Whilst promoting collagen and elastin production."

While of course you could grab some ice from the freezer or put some spoons in the fridge, there are now a lot of products, tools and gadgets that you can buy to ice your face and reap the benefits.

SQUIRREL_ANCHOR_LIST



Celebrity fans of cryo skincare

Cryotherapy and cryo skincare treatments have been increasingly adopted in spas, wellness spaces, and dermatology clinics. These treatments are super popular with the rich and famous, and many high-profile celebs have shared their positive experiences with cryo treatments.

Reese Witherspoon loves a facial, telling Oprah Daily: "Cryofacials - they've been a big part of our conversations lately. I did a cryofacial with [New York City celebrity aesthetician] Georgia Louise, and it was amazing. My skin looked fabulous for seven days."

Beyond treatments, the cryo skincare trend has expanded to include at-home products, such as cryo face masks, rollers, and tools that mimic the effects of professional cryotherapy. These are perfect for incorporating cryotherapy into your skincare routine.

Jennifer Aniston also confessed to Allure that she splashes her face with ice-cold water "25 times" a day to "tighten" her face.

@allure "Oh I do this." Watch #JenniferAniston gush over the viral TikTok #icebath facial, and what she does to get her glowing skin. SAG-AFTRA members are currently on strike; as part of the strike, union actors are not promoting their film and TV projects. This video with Jennifer Anniston was conducted prior to the strike. . . . #jenniferanistonedit #icefacialbenefits #icewaterfacial ♬ original sound - Allure

Ice globes for maximum effect

Ice globes - a tool that you sweep over your face to de-puff - is a pre-red carpet must-have. Gillian Anderson, Cat Deeley and many other celebrities have snapped themselves with their ice globes.

ESPA Cryo Globes © ESPA ESPA's Cryo Globes offer the refreshing benefits of skin icing for refreshed, stimulated feeling skin. Helping skin to feel lifted, tightened, and less tense through pressure, icy temperature, and massage movement. Made from hygienic stainless steel and simple to use, the globes glide effortlessly over the contours of your face. This offers a cooling sensation to the skin whilst clearing the mind for a holistic exhale.

Cryo skincare

111Skin Cryo Revitalising Moisturiser © 111Skin £155 AT 111SKIN $200 AT 111SKIN US 111Skin's brand new Cryo Revitalising Moisturiser is an energising, refreshing gel-cream mimicking the effects of cryotherapy to boost skin health. With an instant cooling and awakening feeling, the formulation delivers a sculpted, tightened and more radiant complexion that is ideal for a hydrating dose in the morning, post-workout or when skin is feeling tired and dull. HELLO! Tried & Tested: "Perfect moisturiser for your morning routine, instant cooling makes you feel revitalised and awake. My skin feels more sculpted and radiant yet hydrated." Recommended by Tamsyn Spires, Chief Revenue Officer

Dr.Jart+ Cryo Rubber So Cool Duo © Dr.Jart This set includes a Cryo Rubber with Moisturising Hyaluronic Acid and a Cryo Rubber with Soothing Allantoin - two single-use masks that work to provide deep hydration as well as soothe stressed, irritated skin. With patented technology from Korea, the Cryo Rubber mask helps to increase the absorption of skincare ingredients. The masks and ampoules can be refrigerated for 20-30 minutes before use to boost the cooling effect. HELLO! Tried & Tested: "These are so good before a big occasion, or taking with you on holiday to use after a day in the sunshine. Highly recommend." Recommended by Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Recovery Eye Serum © Charlotte Tilbury Who wouldn't want an energising alarm clock for your eyes?! Inspired by cryotherapy, the Charlotte Tilbury eye serum has an expertly moulded cooling metal applicator that fits into the eye contour to give a cooling sensation on the skin, allowing you to massage and depuff the look of the entire eye area as you apply. Enriched with IceAwake™ and a brightening-effect caffeine complex, this instantly cools, depuffs and targets fine lines and dark circles. HELLO! Tried & Tested: "This is such a joy to use, especially after a late night and you just need to look more awake - and fast." Recommended by Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream © Sunday Riley The Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream can be applied to the face twice daily after cleansing, once in the morning and once in the evening. The cream can also be used as needed when the skin feels especially dry. Along with moisturising coconut extract and smoothing beetroot extract, this cream is powered by ceramides. These lipids, which the skin produces to boost its natural barrier, can help to keep the complexion looking smooth and feeling hydrated and comfortable. Red algae extract works to lock in moisture, and pomegranate sterols deliver antioxidant protection. HELLO! Tried & Tested: "This is such a lovely product to use, and makeup sits perfectly on top." Recommended by Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

Skin Proud Frozen Over Moisturizer © Skin Proud £16.05 AT SKIN PROUD $14.87 AT WALMART Frozen Over is enriched with super-hydrating hyaluronic acid, this next-generation skin saviour can be used at room temperature for an instant burst of moisture, or applied straight from the freezer for icy, soothing, hydration to combat tired, dull, or puffy skin. Editor's Note: This is widely sold out in the UK after going viral on TikTok. If you're in the US you should be able to shop it at Walmart.

Clarins Cryo-Flash Cream-Mask © Clarins Inspired by cryotherapy, this icy-cold, gel-cream mask delivers a visible lift effect in 10 minutes. Skin's temperature is safely lowered by 4°C - 2X colder than traditional cryotherapy facial treatment tools. Its formula combines powerful active ingredients - M.G.A. molecule derived from menthol and organic evening primrose extract - for skin that feels lifted, firmed, and glowing with youth.