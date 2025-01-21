Anti-ageing skincare secrets: What products to include at every age

If you're reading this guide, it is probably because you have a lot of questions about anti-ageing - or perhaps, unsurprisingly, you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of products on the market.

Let's set one thing straight: ageing is normal. It's a natural part of life when it comes to you health and skincare but if you're looking for products, it's best to do it the right way.

To make things easier, we have complied this handy guide with expert commentary from Zo Skin Health, with the ingredients and products you can include in your skincare routine for anti-ageing from your twenties to forties.

Anti-ageing products for your Twenties: Laying the foundation

If you want to introduce some anti-aging products into your skincare routine at this time, your twenties are all about prevention. Zo Skin Health tells H! Fashion: " This is the ideal time to start protecting the skin from environmental damage such as sun exposure, air pollution, and extreme weather."

Skincare experts at Zo Skin Health recommend:

High SPF: " Daily SPF sunscreen is non-negotiable. Sun exposure, via UVA light, high-energy visible (HEV) light, and infrared-A (IR-A) rays, is the leading cause of premature ageing and early protection can prevent wrinkles, sunspots, and loss of elasticity. "

Anti-ageing products for your Thirties: Addressing early signs

It's possible that you might start to recognise some early signs of aging during your thirties. Therefore, it's essential to focus on maintenance. This is when you start including products that promote firmness of your skin and target wrinkles.

Is retinol an anti-ageing product?

Yes. According to Google, retinol is the most searched anti-aging ingredient and your thirties are the perfect time to include it in your routine. Retinol is a form of Vitamin A that can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and enlarged pores.

Skincare experts at Zo Skin Health recommend:

Retinol: The experts explain: "Retinol promotes cell turnover, stimulates healthy collagen, and reduces clogged pores and congestion. It takes time to see noticeable results and it's important to start with a low concentration to build up your skin's tolerance." Adding: "Once you've built up your usage, over time you'll typically see a smoother and even complexion."

Anti-ageing products for your Forties: Intensifying efforts

Typically, the signs of ageing become more pronounced in your forties. Ideally, your skincare routine should now focus on repair and strengthening. Zo Skin Health tell us: "The best anti-ageing skincare for this decade featuring a combination of powerful ingredients and treatments that work to help keep your complexion smooth and firm."

Skincare experts at Zo Skin Health recommend:

Stronger retinoids: "If you've built up a tolerance and your skin can handle it, consider upgrading to higher-strength retinoids to improve skin texture and reduce wrinkles."

