Anti-ageing skincare secrets: What products to include at every age

If you're reading this guide, it is probably because you have a lot of questions about anti-ageing - or perhaps, unsurprisingly, you're feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of products on the market.
Let's set one thing straight: ageing is normal. It's a natural part of life when it comes to you health and skincare but if you're looking for products, it's best to do it the right way.
To make things easier, we have complied this handy guide with expert commentary from Zo Skin Health, with the ingredients and products you can include in your skincare routine for anti-ageing from your twenties to forties.
Anti-ageing products for your Twenties: Laying the foundation
If you want to introduce some anti-aging products into your skincare routine at this time, your twenties are all about prevention. Zo Skin Health tells H! Fashion: " This is the ideal time to start protecting the skin from environmental damage such as sun exposure, air pollution, and extreme weather."
Skincare experts at Zo Skin Health recommend:
- High SPF: "Daily SPF sunscreen is non-negotiable. Sun exposure, via UVA light, high-energy visible (HEV) light, and infrared-A (IR-A) rays, is the leading cause of premature ageing and early protection can prevent wrinkles, sunspots, and loss of elasticity. "
- Antioxidants: "These offer protection against damage by neutralising free radicals caused by pollution, UV radiation, and other environmental stressors. It's recommended to incorporate a Vitamin C serum into your daily routine."
- Light moisturisers: Finally, moisturiser is key. "A lightweight hydrator will moisturise without clogging pores and help replenish the skin," they reveal.
Anti-ageing products for your Thirties: Addressing early signs
It's possible that you might start to recognise some early signs of aging during your thirties. Therefore, it's essential to focus on maintenance. This is when you start including products that promote firmness of your skin and target wrinkles.
Is retinol an anti-ageing product?
Yes. According to Google, retinol is the most searched anti-aging ingredient and your thirties are the perfect time to include it in your routine. Retinol is a form of Vitamin A that can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and enlarged pores.
Skincare experts at Zo Skin Health recommend:
- Retinol: The experts explain: "Retinol promotes cell turnover, stimulates healthy collagen, and reduces clogged pores and congestion. It takes time to see noticeable results and it's important to start with a low concentration to build up your skin's tolerance." Adding: "Once you've built up your usage, over time you'll typically see a smoother and even complexion."
- Peptides: "Peptides help to boost collagen and elastin, which can aid in maintaining skin’s firmness and elasticity, helping to prevent visible sagging and wrinkles."
- Eye creams: "People of all ages use eye creams to smooth skin, but your thirties are the ideal time to start using an eye cream or serum that targets crow’s feet, puffiness, and dark circles."
Anti-ageing products for your Forties: Intensifying efforts
Typically, the signs of ageing become more pronounced in your forties. Ideally, your skincare routine should now focus on repair and strengthening. Zo Skin Health tell us: "The best anti-ageing skincare for this decade featuring a combination of powerful ingredients and treatments that work to help keep your complexion smooth and firm."
Skincare experts at Zo Skin Health recommend:
- Stronger retinoids: "If you've built up a tolerance and your skin can handle it, consider upgrading to higher-strength retinoids to improve skin texture and reduce wrinkles."
- Hyaluronic acid: "The powerful hydrating properties attract moisture to the skin, increasing elasticity and helping to plump fine lines."
- Niacinamide: "A form of vitamin B3, niacinamide helps to reduce the look of discoloration and strengthens the skin barrier. It can also help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores."
- Firming Creams: "These are considered one of the best anti-aging products as they promote skin tightening. Look out for ingredients such as peptides and collagen boosters."
How we chose:
- Price: The best beauty buys chosen range in price to accomadate all budgets, both big and small.
- High performance: All the picks selected are high performing products from esteemed brands, hand-picked by H! Fashion.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.