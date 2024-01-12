Emily Ratajkowski just teased 2024's biggest hair trend for brunettes

The world's most iconic ‘it’ girl proclaims that she’s “back to work” for 2024 and to celebrate she’s opting for a voluminous hot chocolate blowout.

Posting to her Instagram (and TikTok but she has since deleted it) Emily Ratajkowski shared a video of herself posing in a variety of model-coded poses, sporting what we can only assume is set to be 2024’s most notable hair trends.

Wearing a longsleeved black crop top with an underwire hem and a pair of high-waisted black trousers complete with a chunky gold hardware belt, Em clearly kept her outfit subtle to emphasise her new do. Emily has forever been a brunette baddie, but she’s deviating away from her signature middle part and trying a swooping side fringe, perfectly solidifying famed London Hairdresser Limoz Logli’s prediction of 2024 being the year of “soft bangs and layered haircuts.”

Over the last few months side parts have been making a comeback, exhibited by the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge, Hailey Bieber, and most recently Kim Kardashian. Limoz Logli went on to explain that, “ever since Chanel showcased the side-part at their Autumn-Winter catwalk in Paris, we have seen it more requested. It is a very classy look that goes well with the quiet luxury trend we have seen in the past year.”

Emily’s new do comes just weeks after her winter-sun girls trip where she spent her holiday period celebrating the new year with BFF Adwoa Aboah. Her holiday hair consisted of beachy waves, likely styled by the ocean’s salty spray.

Her new mane choice is fitting for the time as every year January gets coined the ‘new year, new me’ month and It seems Miss Rata is manifesting her own seasonal switch-up for the year, unintentionally (or intentionally, the jury's out) starting a new wave of must-have hairstyles.