Suki Waterhouse channels 'Baby Doll' makeup for a fresh spring look

Suki Waterhouse has effortlessly revived the soft spring beauty vibes we've all been eagerly waiting for.

The British actress exuded ethereal charm at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, embracing a soft 'baby doll' look that perfectly complemented her signature bohemian style. From Sabrina Carpenter to Dove Cameron, the popularity of this dreamy, doll-like makeup look shows no signs of slowing down.

Suki's glam was crafted by celebrity makeup artist Shelby Smith, who has painted the faces of Hollywood elite; from Kylie Jenner to Cara Delevigne. The singer's porcelain complexion was enhanced with a luminous, dewy base, giving her skin a radiant glow. The key feature of baby doll glam is the intense blush and a pouty lip. Robert Pattinson's fiancé chose a flush of soft pink powder across her cheeks, which added a beautiful pop of colour.

© @sukiwaterhouse Suki Waterhouse's baby doll makeup was a spring dream

Her eyes were softly defined with neutral, peachy tones that accentuated her doe-eyed look, while fluttery lashes added a touch of drama without overpowering the softness of the look. Her brows were brushed up for a natural, feathered finish, framing her delicate features.

Suki’s lips were painted in a sheer, rosy pink, enhancing the doll-like feel of her overall look. Paired with the tousled, effortless waves of her 70's shag, and a wispy fringe that grazed her brow, the look felt both nostalgic and modern - a perfect fusion of 60s-inspired baby doll beauty with a modern twist.

Her red carpet glam was tied together perfectly with a rose coloured Valentino sheer dress with cream lace trimmings, paired with black lace gloves.

© @sukiwaterhouse Suki paired her soft glam with the hair cut of the moment - the 70s shag

Naturally, Suki is ahead of the beauty trends at the moment. At the start of the year, Pintrest's Trend Report predicted that doll beauty would be on top this year. The report revealed: "In 2025, people will be inspired to look at life from their very own doll's house. Pinterest users will take a playful approach to doll-style make-up, cutecore room ideas and necklace charms in the most whimsical colours." Adding: "Searches for 'doll makeup' are also up by 45%."

As we enter spring, it's even more clear that soft glam with a statement blush will continue to rule SS25 beauty trends.