The White Lotus' head makeup artist reveals Kate Bohr's skincare and makeup routine

If you're as obsessed with season three of The White Lotus as us, you're also probably still trying to uncover every little behind-the-scenes secret: from filming locations to the beauty details.

Luckily for us, the show's Head Makeup Designer Rebecca 'Bex' Hickey, has delighted fans of the hit HBO show with a breakdown of some of the beloved makeup looks we've seen on screen.

On Instagram, the expert shared a detailed video about how she created the signature beauty look of fan favourite, Kate Bohr (played by Leslie Bibb).

Rebecca revealed: "I had so much fun with Kate's makeup this season. Kate is from Texas, so I wanted to play with this idea that she always has her face on but I wanted it to be really unexpected in what she was wearing." She explained: "So, a lot of pinks, purples, blues and greens but because her eyes are so beautiful and deep set, it's not super shocking that she's wearing these colours."

© HBO Kate is known for her signature glowing skin and bright eye looks

"As far as her skincare, she's cracked the code. You should all be using everything she's using because [Leslie] has the most beautiful skin." The makeup artist explained: "Leslie is a huge fan of Epicuren skincare including the Herbal Cleanser, Dermal Soothe Mist and the Crystal Clear Eye Makeup Remover. She also loves the Monastery Gold Face Moisturiser, Botanicals Hydrating Serum and a ton of sunscreen. We also reached for the 111 Skin Cyro De-Puffing Eye Mask and their Black Diamond Face Mask.

"As far as her makeup, there is so much to talk about, she said "We used a lot of Basama Beauty. I haven't talked about this brand that much, but I love their foundation sticks. They have such a great range of colours and the formula is a bit dry so it's great in this humid weather." ICYMI, this season was filmed in Koh Samui in Thailand.

© @bexx7 The White Lotus head makeup artist shares a closer look at all of Kate's must-have products

Kate has also become known for her exciting eye looks, which Rebecca explained was intentional. In the video, she said: "I used some eye tints from RMS that are really beautiful. I also used some amazing pro palettes from Esum. They have some blush palettes and some eye shadow ones but this is their shimmer palette called the 'The Artistry Eyeshadow Palette - No2 Intensity,' and I would use it all the time on Leslie. She added: To finish the eye look I would use MAC's Eyeliner in Teddy and and Make Beauty's black mascara, of course.

For a nice easy flush on the cheeks, she revealed the secret was Saie's Dew Blushes. She commented: "I love their blushes and it builds so well and it has a beautiful finish."

The makeup artist concluded: "Finally, I'd use Charlotte Tilbury's lip liner on Leslie and sometimes, we used this really pretty lipstick from RMS called 'Legendary Serum Lipstick' just to give her lips a little tint." It's a handy 3-in-1 hybrid, it's a moisturising serum, nourishing and never-drying stain.

Voila! You can replicate Kate's makeup and skin routine for that 'White Lotus glow' in some very simple steps.