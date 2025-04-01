Gigi Hadid channels Jackie Kennedy with her classic ‘Old Money’ bob

Gigi Hadid has once again proven that beauty lies in the details.

In a new Instagram post, the supermodel effortlessly paired a Jackie Kennedy-inspired blonde bob with a butter-yellow, polka-dot frilly top, creating a look that felt both retro and chic.

© @dimitrishair Gigi Hadid sports a vintage inspired bob paired with a polka dot blouse

Her shoulder-grazing bob was styled by Dimitris Giannetos into soft, structured waves, and it perfectly captured the essence of the 1960s. Her deep side part and bumped ends gave the illusion of a perfectly sculpted shape, adding volume and movement. The polished finish enhanced the golden tones of her locks, subtly complementing the warm hue of her ruffled, polka-dot blouse.

As for glam, Carolina Gonzalez aka @cgonzalezbeauty, created a flawless matte look. During a time where everyone is leaning towards a dewy finish, Gigi's blurred look stood out. The expert opted for a rosy pink blush flush across her cheeks and matching matte lipstick.

© @dimitrishair Gigi Hadid stuns with her structured bob and butter-yellow shirt

Few hairstyles have stood the test of time quite like the 'Jackie O bob.' Inspired by the effortlessly chic former First Lady, this timeless style remains a go-to for women seeking a polished moment. Her signature look was styled with a slight bouffant at the crown and curled-under ends. Unlike the sharper, angular bobs of the 1920s or the heavily feathered looks of the 1970s, Jackie’s bob was all about soft volume, rounded ends, and an effortless bounce.

The modern iterations of this classic look often take inspiration from her original look while incorporating modern elements. Celebrities like Gigi, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber have all been seen sporting variations of the voluminous, curved-under short cut, proving that this hairdo still holds its place in the beauty world.

© Bettmann Archive Jacqueline Kennedy with her signature hairdo in 1960. © FilmMagic Zendaya debuted her take on the 'Jackie O' bob at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Cos Sakkas, Creative Director for Toni&Guy, previously spoke to Hello! Fashion about the rise of the voluminous bob. He said: "The Luxe Bob is a mega voluminous haircut that looks swooshy and luxe. This style makes hair look heavy and expensive, making it the perfect look for finer hair textures."

Whether this new style signals a return to more polished, structured bobs in spring 2025 remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Gigi Hadid knows how to make a statement, and this vintage moment is one we won’t forget anytime soon.