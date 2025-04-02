The matching beauty moment between Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham you might have missed

David Beckham's milestone birthday was a star-studded event.

At the bash, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham reunited again and they both posed in slip dresses - but there was a subtle matching beauty moment that you might have missed.

© @kenpaves Victoria beckham, Eva Longoria and expert hairdresser Ken Paves pose - and their natural soap nails are on show

The fashionable close friend's trusted hairdresser, Ken Paves, posted an Instagram snap of them all having a ball, and we couldn't help but notice VB and Eva's classic nails. They were both rocking soap nails, a spring staple set to take over nail salons.

Soap nails mimic the soft, milky, and slightly translucent look of a soap bar. This manicure is characterised by a creamy, semi-sheer finish with a slightly frosted or cloudy effect, often achieved using pastel or neutral tones. The look is minimalist, clean, and elegant, making it a popular choice for those who love subtle nail designs like Eva and Victoria.

From the runway to the salons, this chic design is is gaining popularity because it align's with current beauty trends that favour a soft, minimalistic, and effortlessly chic aesthetic.They match the “clean girl” trend, which embraces natural beauty, fresh skin, and simple elegance, has influenced nail trends. Soap nails fit perfectly with this look due to their sheer, milky finish.

In fact, the beauty founder is just ahead of the spring 2025 nail trends. Celebrity nail artist Tinu Bello, recently told H! Fashion about the rise of barely there and naked manicures as we head to warmer days. She said: "In Spring 2025, there will be a huge shift towards natural-looking nails. Think ultra-sheer pinks, beiges, and high-gloss, healthy finishes." Adding: "This trend is perfect for minimalists or those who want a polished, low-maintenance look."

© Frazer Harrison Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham are long-term close friends and often match

If we think back through the decades of Victoria's signature nails, she's always kept her classic medium-to-short length but has experimented with colour. She previously, favoured deep red, chocolate brown or nude shades. It wasn't until late last year that she started sporting soft white manicures and this new soap nail is another new edition.

As for Eva, in recent years she's maintained milky white nails. Milk-bath nails are an artistic portrayal of the beloved and unique beauty spa treatment. Once you leave a milk bath, your skin is left smooth and soft as silk. However, milk-bath nails don't actually require stepping into the bath-tub, the design is just inspired by the soft, dreamy look of it it.

After this twinning beauty moment between some of the biggest names in the industry - we think it's safe to say that soap nails are here to stay.