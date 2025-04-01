Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside David Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash – see all the best photos
David and Victoria Beckham pose on the stairs© Instagram

The football star celebrated his 50th birthday surrounded by family

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
It was a night to remember for David Beckham and his family as the football legend turned 50.

David's birthday bash was full of the who's-who of both Hollywood and the sporting world, with the Beckhams taking over Cipriani's Socialista lounge for the special occasion. 

While his eldest son, Brooklyn, was noticeably absent, the 50-year-old's three younger children were all dressed to the nines, glowing with pride for their dad.

Victoria Beckham orchestrated the big bash, with a multitude of stars donning gowns from her fashion line for the night. Read on to find out which stars scored an invite to David's night out!

Leo Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo smiling for the camera© Instagram

Leonardo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

The Argentinian football star looked dapper in a black suit with his dark hair slicked back for the black-tie event. 

His wife looked gorgeous in an emerald green gown with a back cut-out and long sleeves, courtesy of Victoria's collection. "Love this dress on you!! Kisses xxx" wrote the former Spice Girl. 

Harper Beckham with her godparents Eva Longoria and Ken Paves© Instagram

Eva Longoria and Ken Paves

The iconic actress and her friend and celebrity hairstylist Ken joined in on the fun, posing with their goddaughter, Harper Beckham. 

Eva donned a black slip dress with a back cut-out and an asymmetrical neckline, and wore her hair pulled back into an updo with pieces framing her face. 

Ken sported a dapper suit and bowtie as he posed beside Harper, who looked stunning at the event.

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom with the Beckhams© Instagram

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin and his new bride looked so chic at David's birthday, with the actor wearing a black suit and bowtie and Nicole sporting a slip dress from Victoria's collection. 

The light gown had an asymmetrical neckline and fell to her ankles; she wore her brunette hair down past her shoulders. 

David Beckham, Tom Brady and Shaquille O'Neal laughing together© Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal

The basketball star looked incredible in a black suit as he towered above the birthday boy. He sported black framed glasses and a bowtie, smiling for the camera at the big bash. 

David took to Instagram to joke about the immense height difference between himself and Shaq, writing, "I'm so small" alongside a picture of the two, joined by NFL legend Tom Brady.

Tom Brady and David Beckham© Instagram

Tom Brady

The Patriots legend opted for an all-black look at the event, with a black shirt under a black suit jacket.

Cindy Crawford at David Beckham's birthday bash© Instagram

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

The supermodel stunned at the 50th in an eye-catching floral dress courtesy of Victoria's collection. 

The red-orange gown featured white floral detailing and both an asymmetrical hemline and neckline. 

She paired it with nude heels and wore her iconic hair in voluminous waves down her back. Her husband opted for a suit on the night.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at David Beckham's birthday© Instagram

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Nadia looked incredible in one of Victoria's gowns, which featured an asymmetrical neckline, long sleeves and a slit up to her thigh. 

She paired the red dress with a silver sparkly clutch and eye-catching earrings. Her husband wore a black suit and bowtie with his signature sunglasses.

David and Victoria Beckham share a kiss at his birthday© Instagram

David and Victoria

The pair had time for a quick smooch at the party, with Victoria giving David a birthday kiss at the event. "I love you so much @davidbeckham x Happy early birthday! Xx" she wrote on Instagram. 

Harper Beckham stole the show in a black slip dress © Instagram

The Beckham family

David and Victoria's brood of course joined in on the fun, with Harper donning a black slip dress from her mother's collection while Romeo and Cruz looked suave in suits and bowties. 

Both boys were accompanied by their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.  

