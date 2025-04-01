Inside David Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash – see all the best photos

It was a night to remember for David Beckham and his family as the football legend turned 50.

David's birthday bash was full of the who's-who of both Hollywood and the sporting world, with the Beckhams taking over Cipriani's Socialista lounge for the special occasion.

While his eldest son, Brooklyn, was noticeably absent, the 50-year-old's three younger children were all dressed to the nines, glowing with pride for their dad.

Victoria Beckham orchestrated the big bash, with a multitude of stars donning gowns from her fashion line for the night. Read on to find out which stars scored an invite to David's night out!

© Instagram Leonardo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo The Argentinian football star looked dapper in a black suit with his dark hair slicked back for the black-tie event. His wife looked gorgeous in an emerald green gown with a back cut-out and long sleeves, courtesy of Victoria's collection. "Love this dress on you!! Kisses xxx" wrote the former Spice Girl.

© Instagram Eva Longoria and Ken Paves The iconic actress and her friend and celebrity hairstylist Ken joined in on the fun, posing with their goddaughter, Harper Beckham. Eva donned a black slip dress with a back cut-out and an asymmetrical neckline, and wore her hair pulled back into an updo with pieces framing her face. Ken sported a dapper suit and bowtie as he posed beside Harper, who looked stunning at the event.



© Instagram Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Justin and his new bride looked so chic at David's birthday, with the actor wearing a black suit and bowtie and Nicole sporting a slip dress from Victoria's collection. The light gown had an asymmetrical neckline and fell to her ankles; she wore her brunette hair down past her shoulders.

© Instagram Shaquille O'Neal The basketball star looked incredible in a black suit as he towered above the birthday boy. He sported black framed glasses and a bowtie, smiling for the camera at the big bash. David took to Instagram to joke about the immense height difference between himself and Shaq, writing, "I'm so small" alongside a picture of the two, joined by NFL legend Tom Brady.



© Instagram Tom Brady The Patriots legend opted for an all-black look at the event, with a black shirt under a black suit jacket.



© Instagram Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber The supermodel stunned at the 50th in an eye-catching floral dress courtesy of Victoria's collection. The red-orange gown featured white floral detailing and both an asymmetrical hemline and neckline. She paired it with nude heels and wore her iconic hair in voluminous waves down her back. Her husband opted for a suit on the night.



© Instagram Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Nadia looked incredible in one of Victoria's gowns, which featured an asymmetrical neckline, long sleeves and a slit up to her thigh. She paired the red dress with a silver sparkly clutch and eye-catching earrings. Her husband wore a black suit and bowtie with his signature sunglasses.



© Instagram David and Victoria The pair had time for a quick smooch at the party, with Victoria giving David a birthday kiss at the event. "I love you so much @davidbeckham x Happy early birthday! Xx" she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram The Beckham family David and Victoria's brood of course joined in on the fun, with Harper donning a black slip dress from her mother's collection while Romeo and Cruz looked suave in suits and bowties. Both boys were accompanied by their girlfriends, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.