The La Dolce Vita Bob: The chicest haircut set to take over spring 2025

A new season always brings fresh beauty trends, and for spring 2025, the La Dolce Vita bob is taking centre stage. Inspired by classic Italian glamour, this ultra-chic cut blends soft femininity with effortless sophistication, making it the go-to hairstyle for those looking to refresh their look this season.

With its blend of 1960s elegance and modern wearability, this romantic cut is perfect for those wanting a retro yet chic style. Whether worn tousled and undone or sleek and polished, this cut flatters a variety of face shapes and hair textures.

Why Is the La Dolce Vita Bob Trending?

The rise of this cut can be credited to the resurgence of old-money aesthetics. Think of the effortlessly glamorous women seen strolling through Rome or lounging on the Amalfi Coast - this haircut embodies that very essence.

From Zendaya's voluminous Golden Globes style to Grammy-nominated singer Raye's signature bob, it's also clear that celebrity hairstylists have been championing softer bobs this year, moving away from the ultra-blunt cuts of previous seasons. The La Dolce Vita bob features subtle layering, gentle movement, and a slightly longer front, making it universally flattering.

© FilmMagic Zendaya rocks the effortless bob of the season

With fashion embracing more romantic silhouettes and vintage-inspired details this season, it’s no surprise that hair trends are following suit. The Le Dolce Vita bob seamlessly complements the spring aesthetic, adding a touch of timeless glam to any look.

How to Style the La Dolce Vita Bob

Expert hairstylist Tom Smith revealed his thoughts on the bob of the moment. In an Instagram post, he said: " The La Dolce Vita Bob is old school, glamourous with a modern twist. Think volume, movement and luxury. Inspired by vintage glamour but made more effortless." Adding: "With soft layers and weightless textures, we saw this style heaps throughout awards season and it's so wearable."

Soft, Tousled Waves for Everyday Elegance

For an effortless, just-stepped-off-the-Amalfi-Coast look, embrace natural movement with soft, undone waves. This style works beautifully for both fine and thick hair, creating a relaxed yet polished effect.

Start with a lightweight volumising mousse to add texture and lift at the roots.

Use a large-barrel curling iron or flat iron to create subtle bends rather than defined curls.

Run your fingers through the waves and finish with a spritz of texture spray for a lived-in effect.

Pair with dewy skin and a soft, peachy lip for the ultimate spring-ready look.

© @dimitrishair Gigi Hadid sports a vintage inspired bob paired with a polka dot blouse

The Voluminous Blowout

Channel true 1960s glamour with a voluminous, bouncy blowout - perfect for when you want to add a little extra drama to your look.

Use a round brush and a blow-dryer to lift the roots and curl the ends slightly under.

Set the style with velcro rollers for extra bounce and body.

Lightly backcomb the crown for subtle volume before finishing with a flexible-hold hairspray.

© AFP via Getty Images Raye's dazzles with her signature vintage bob at the 97th Annual Academy Awards

Tom predicts that the La Dolce Vita Bob is here to stay this year. He reveals: "This is that uber glamorous and bouncy, voluminous bob shape. It makes sense for this time of year, but I bet we’ll see another version if this style evolves into summer too."