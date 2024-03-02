Brit record-breaking Raye's private home life: From council estate to London sanctuary

Raye, 26, previously admitted she doesn't get to spend much time at home since her thriving music career took off, but she will likely venture out of South London once again for the Brit Awards on 2 March amid her record-breaking seven nominations.

Despite her stardom, the Prada singer, also known as Rachel Keen, has been open about her humble beginnings. "I lived in Pollards Hill in a council estate with my parents until I was about seven and then they wanted to move to Croydon, to Purley.

© Dave Benett Raye grew up on a council estate in south London

"We got a house there and have been there ever since. It's a pretty average town but I know everyone in the same area, we all went to the same schools and go to the same parties. There's a Purley Tesco that everyone knows about!" she told The Line of Best Fit.

Looking back fondly on her childhood in Croydon, Raye said in an interview with Time Out: "There’s an unspoken thing about the energy in south. I would spend a lot of time up and down Croydon High Street: Primark at one end, McDonald’s in the middle. I’d sneak out at like three in the morning to meet my friends and smoke a cigarette, for no reason at all. I was dreaming while walking on those grey pavements, you know what I mean?"

© Neil Mockford The singer spoke fondly of her childhood in Croydon

While little is known about the interiors of her family home, which she shared with her parents and her two sisters Abbey and Lauren, the Escapism singer revealed that her dad was the first to support her music career, even creating a makeshift recording studio for her at home.

"When I was ten my dad made a little setup in the house. We'd put a duvet over the door so it acted as a sound buffer and I started recording songs, covers using a mic we had bought," she sweetly recalled to GQ.

Raye has reportedly left Croydon behind and now lives in the Streatham and Tooting area. Rare glimpses on social media have revealed some corners of her private home, which features herringbone floorboards and bold artwork.

© Instagram

In one snap she shared in 2022, a piano took pride of place in the centre of the room, while built-in bookshelves were lined with records. A La Dolce Vita poster hung on the wall, which appears to be the same one that features above a fireplace in a 2023 Christmas photo.

The piano had been moved to the side to accommodate a plastic dinner table, which had been set for festive celebrations, while a Christmas tree was positioned in the corner of the room.

© Instagram

One of her favourite places in her home, however, seems to be her shower which acts as a mini sanctuary to rest and gather her thoughts. "Sometimes I have two a day," Raye said, before joking: "When I’m in the shower I’ll sit down on the floor, and I’m like: No one chat to me. In my little dome."

