The £22 magic in a bottle behind Aimee Lou Wood's 'White Lotus Glow'

We're almost nearing the finale of The White Lotus season three, but there are still many beauty secrets to uncover.

Over the weeks, we have been captivated by Aimee Lou Wood's fresh, dewy, glowing skin. Now, the drama's Head Makeup Designer, Rebecca 'Bex' Hickey, has revealed the secret behind her enviable glow: Saie Beauty’s Glowy Super Gel.

The lightweight, illuminating primer has quickly become a cult favourite among beauty lovers, and it’s no surprise that it’s a staple in the makeup chair of one of TV’s most stylish shows.

© HBO Aimee Lou Wood's signature glow and tousled waves

Aimee's signature luminous skin is the latest example of a growing trend towards ‘real skin’ makeup. More and more, beauty lovers are moving away from heavy, matte foundations and embracing fresh, breathable bases that enhance rather than mask.

The Product Behind Aimee Lou Wood's White Lotus Glow

This £22 glow in a bottle has actually been a staple product in my beauty routine for years. It's a multi-tasking skin illuminator designed to deliver a natural, healthy-looking sheen without heavy shimmer or glitter. Infused with skincare ingredients like glycerin, vitamin C, and rosehip seed oil, it hydrates while giving skin an immediate luminous effect.

Unlike traditional highlighters, which can sometimes feel thick or sit on top of the skin, the Glowy Super Gel melts seamlessly into the complexion, making it a perfect choice for the barely-there beauty look that The White Lotus is known for.

© Cult Beauty Three shades of Saie Glowy Super Gel; Starglow, Sunglow and Rose Glow.

According to the show’s makeup artist, the product was used on the actress to enhance her skin’s natural glow without making her look overly made-up. “It’s all about that effortless, sun-kissed radiance,” Rebecca shared. “We wanted her complexion to look healthy and fresh, like she’s just stepped off a beach in Sicily.”

How to Get Aimee Lou Wood's White Lotus Glow with Saie's Glowy Super Gel

The beauty of Saie’s Glowy Super Gel is its versatility. It can be used in multiple ways to achieve different levels of glow:

As a Primer: Apply a thin layer all over the face before foundation for a subtle, dewy base.

Mixed with Foundation: Combine a drop with your favourite foundation or skin tint for a soft-focus radiance.

As a Highlighter: Dab onto the high points of the face – cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of the nose - for a natural effect.

On Bare Skin: Wear it alone on makeup-free days to give your complexion an instant boost.

With products like the Glowy Super Gel leading the charge, glowing, healthy skin remains the ultimate beauty goal. Whether you’re lounging at a luxury resort like The White Lotus cast or simply heading out for the day, this lightweight illuminator proves that radiance never goes out of style.