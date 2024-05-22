We found Francesca Bridgerton's exact blush and highlighter from season three

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Season three of Bridgerton kicked off with the first of two instalments airing last week and apart from 'are Polin finally getting together?' there was one question on everyone's lips... What was Francesca Bridgerton wearing on her cheeks?

Thankfully for those of us furiously searching the web for answers, Bridgerton's lead makeup designer Erika Okvist has revealed which products are in her kit to create that unbeatable glow.

Fans were quick to notice just how incredibly glowy Francesca, now played by Hannah Dodd after the part of the Bridgerton sister was recast, looked on screen. Most notably, during her societal debut scene. Fans even took to TikTok to look for answers as to which products were used.

But fear not as we've spoken to Erika to get to the bottom of things and share the two products used on set to create the unbeatable radiance.

"A lot of time we would get the colours for the costumes and then go out to get a cheek colour we think would harmonise," says Erika. "Or we might have a scene, for instance, with a flustered look and we would try to find a product that would illustrate this."

© Netflix Francesca Bridgerton in season 3

The majority of the makeup used on set was from Pat McGrath Labs so it's no wonder everyone was glowing. Makeup artist Pat is known for her radiance-boosting products and the two we found in Erika's kit were the Pink Skin Fetish: Divine Blush and the brand’s Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm. We have a sneaking suspicion she also wore Pat McGrath's incredible Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo.

"Hannah [Dodd] has natural glass skin and is so easy to make glow," says Erika. "We have more than a 100 cast members and they all got a new look every time they change outfits - new hair, cheeks eyes and lips!"

The hair and makeup from season three have quite clearly been a massive hit (er, hello THAT swan wig was incredible!) and we can't wait to see what the next instalment brings.