Meghan Markle makes a major change to her makeup in red carpet return

The Duchess of Sussex made a triumphant return to the red carpet on Thursday, captivating attendees at Variety magazine's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles with her unmistakable elegance.

Meghan, an honouree at the event, stole the spotlight in a stunning $1,400 caramel off-the-shoulder gown by Proenza Schouler. The floor-length creation gracefully showcased her figure, embodying the epitome of understated luxury.

Sporting her hair elegantly tied back, allowing her natural beauty to shine. However, the most striking change in her beauty routine was minimal makeup and the addition of feathery false eyelashes.

Meghan looked stunning at the Variety Power of Women event

This subtle yet impactful alteration marked a departure from her usual makeup choices, where darker espresso shades often took centre stage. Meghan has long been admired for her impeccable beauty choices, and her go-to makeup products have become staples in the beauty community.

The mother-of-two sported minimal makeup

Among her past favourites is MAC's Eye Kohl eyeliner in the shade Teddy, a rich brown with subtle gold undertones. The Duchess once revealed to Allure that this eyeliner is essential to her 'five-minute face' routine, stating, "If I'm going to amp [my makeup] up for the night, then I use MAC ‘Teddy’ eyeliner, which is a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it." This trusted product is also favoured by celebrities like Sofia Vergara.

Meghan’s former makeup artist Lydia Sellers told HELLO! "Meghan is the type of girl with many talents. She is someone that is 'in the know' when it comes to products, tips, tricks, and trends. Working with her was always a collaborative effort." She continued, "Meghan is very self-assured when it comes to what she likes in a beauty routine and our time together very rarely ventured too far from her classic makeup look."

Meghan normally opts for darker makeup

In her red carpet return, Meghan Markle not only celebrated her achievements at the gala but also showcased a beauty evolution, proving that even small changes can make a significant impact on a timeless and iconic look.