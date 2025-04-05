Leslie Bibb’s iconic bob haircuts over the years: from the 90s to the 00s

Leslie Bibb’s chic, ear-grazing blunt bob in The White Lotus has swiftly become one of television’s most talked-about hairstyles - a sleek, sharp statement that has captivated fans.

But this isn’t the first time the actress has served a masterclass in bobs. From the feathered, shoulder-skimming styles of the late 90s to the polished, face-framing cuts of the 2000s and the effortless, tousled looks of the 2010s, Leslie has quietly championed the bob across the decades.

Her latest look on the hit HBO show marks a return to precision and polish - a power cut that signals confidence, luxury, and a touch of mystery, perfectly in tune with The White Lotus’ sun-soaked drama.

© Getty Images Leslie Bibb's bob has become her signature look over the years.

The bob has remained one of the most iconic and enduring hairstyles for over a century - and in 2025, its popularity shows no sign of slowing down. This year, the bob has evolved. Micro bobs, grazing just below the ears, are having a high-fashion moment, championed by models and celebrities alike. Also, jaw-length cuts with flipped-out ends and soft vintage-inspired 'La Dolce Vita bob's' are also making waves.

Let’s take a look back at the Iron Man actresses most iconic bob moments - a visual journey through eras, trends, and the evolution of a quietly influential beauty icon...

Leslie Bibb’s iconic bob haircuts over the years:

© Getty Images 1999 - The Flicked Bob Back in 1999, the actress' flicked-out bob captured the playful spirit of late-Nineties hair. With ends styled outward and a centre part, it had a flirty, retro feel reminiscent of Clueless. This bob was youthful and bouncy, with just enough attitude to stand out - a perfect style for the cusp of a new millennium.



© Ron Galella Collection via Getty 2000 - The Curly Sue In her early days, Leslie embraced a voluminous, curly bob that gave off major Curly Sue energy – bouncy ringlets, soft texture, and a youthful charm that felt effortlessly cool. It was a playful take on the classic bob, reflecting the carefree, spirited vibe of 90s beauty, and added a touch of whimsy to her girl-next-door appeal.





© Getty Images 2006 - Feathered Bob During the 2000s, Bibb’s bob evolved into something sleeker yet feather-light. With soft, graduated layers and a sweeping side fringe, it channelled that era’s love of face-framing cuts. The movement gave it a breezy sophistication, sitting somewhere between red carpet polish and everyday glam - a classic mid-2000s look that still feels wearable today.



© WireImage 2008 - The 'Posh Spice' Bob 2008 brought a sharper, more fashion-forward vibe to the model's bob, echoing Victoria Beckham’s iconic Posh Spice cut. The chestnut hue added richness, while the structured, chin-skimming length gave it edge. This was a power bob - glossy and clearly cut for someone who meant business. It marked a departure from softness and a step into chic.



© Getty Images 2019 - The Side Part In 2010, the actress leaned into a more effortless vibe. Her bob took on a tousled texture with natural waves, worn with a casual side part that made it feel undone yet refined. It was the height of 'model-off-duty' hair - low-maintenance in appearance but subtly styled to perfection, capturing the easy glamour of the early 2010s.



© WireImage 2020 - Slicked Back Bob Her 2020 slicked-back bob gave an ultra-sleek, sculptural vibe. With her hair tightly slicked off her face and tucked behind the ears with a blunt edge, it was all about confidence and clean lines. The style highlighted her features, exuding elegance and proving that even short hair could serve drama.



© AFP via Getty Images 2024 - Wavy Micro Bob One of the actresses' more daring styles, the wavy micro bob sat just below the ears, flirting with pixie territory. Soft waves gave the cut movement and made it feel modern. This look is a bold, beauty editor-approved take on the bob.



© Getty Images 2025 - Hydro Bob Leslie's Hydro Bob was so chic. After the style rose in popularity last year, the actress put her own spin on it. It's a short, typically jaw-length, hairstyle characterised by a semi-wet finish. This classy cut is achieved through styling products that create a glossy, dewy, and moisture-drenched appearance. It's often described as a high-fashion take on the 'Boy Bob.'

