I work in a real White Lotus hotel, and this is what it's like

Sex-worker cash tips, secret bed swapping and dangerous liaisons – this is what we know and love about the badly behaved staff and guests at TV’s infamous White Lotus hotels. But what is life really like at such a fabulous five-star?

Fans will know the hit series is set in Four Seasons resorts – first Hawaii, then Sicily, now Thailand. A new documentary Inside the Four Seasons London Park Lane (Channel 5, every Sunday 9pm and My5) gained access to the British outpost of the hotel – the oldest in the legendary empire - which has never before allowed cameras inside.

I am HELLO’s Travel Editor and was also a producer on this new series, which we filmed over many months. Here’s what staff shared when the camera was rolling. And what they revealed when it wasn’t…

Guests are too wealthy to worry about upgrades

In The White Lotus season one, waspish newlywed Shane (played by Jake Lacy) whines incessantly about paying for a top-of-the-range suite but being given another room. In reality, Four Seasons London Park Lane guests don’t bat an eyelid at paying for the Presidential Suite – at £13,000 a night – and happily add on interconnecting rooms for children, nannies and bodyguards.

One family took a fleet of rooms that together cost more than £50k a night. During filming, we heard of one guest – who preferred not to be on camera – who’d been living at the hotel for more than a year. When you consider the most affordable daily rate is £950, that’s a bill of almost half a million pounds. Makes you wonder what they rack up on room service…

Animals are treated as well as guests

In season 3, monkeys are the bane of White Lotus guests’ lives. But when we filmed at Four Seasons London Park Lane, staff made a real fuss of guest pets! One King Charles spaniel called “Enzo” celebrated his birthday in a suite, as treated by his owner. We thought it was a prank at first, but housekeeping staff were so used to such requests, they didn’t blink. By the time Enzo and his master checked in for the big day, seamstress Nadeja had stitched personalised initials into a gifted dog coat, as well as giving him a beautiful water bowl and dog-friendly birthday cake.

Staff receive VIP treatment too

Tanya (played by the matchless Jennifer Coolidge) mistreats staff wherever she goes, as do hotel managers in all three seasons. But real-life Four Seasons staff are actually enrolled in the Be My Guest program, which includes a free night at their own hotel within the first few months of their new role; they can also bring a guest, and the night includes dinner and breakfast.





That’s no small perk when you consider Pavyllon restaurant at Four Seasons London Park Lane has a Michelin star. As staff tenure increases, workers are given free nights to use at Four Seasons hotels worldwide and massive discounts once those nights have run out.

Real guest requests are as weird as on TV

Making the documentary, we followed a day in the life of Head Concierge Michael Hagan who’s worked in the role for more than 30 years. In his time at Four Seasons London Park Lane, he’s been asked to source a coffin as part of a fancy-dress costume for a guest – “it was following the financial crisis of 2008, and the guest wanted to attend the party as an investment banker!” Michael’s also found a prosthetic leg left behind in a wardrobe, while another guest ordered butterfly milk, which we crew didn’t even realise was a thing?!

Celebrities think of Four Seasons as an escape

Unlike some hotels, where A-listers go to see and be seen, Four Seasons treats its famous clientele as it would any normal guest (if that’s what they wish). To this day, I will never see a more famous female music star eat Eggs Benedict at Pavyllon restaurant, but she is such a regular that Four Seasons asked we leave her alone. You can imagine how tough that was for us TV crew!

However, one room attendant told us of a $20 tip Jon Bon Jovi gave him – he’s never spent it – and how surprised he was to see Justin Timberlake at the door (he’d checked in under a fake name). His best celeb memory? Serving Tom Jones room service while he practised his singing in the bathroom.





