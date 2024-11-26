Sydney Sweeney is unrecognisable in edgy pixie cut and jeans

Sydney Sweeney has become synonymous with a swish of long blonde hair - the kind Malibu girls pine after and surfer girls desperately covet.

So when the Euphoria actress traded in her luscious mane for a stark black pixie cut, the beauty world stopped in its tracks.

Sharing her latest look via social media for her role in the upcoming Christy Martin biopic, the 27-year-old stunned onlookers with her drastic departure from her default hairstyle. The actress posed along the real Christy Martin, America's top female boxer in the 1990s, while sporting the dark wig, baggy dark-wash blue jeans, a navy collarless knit, an oversized hoodie and an extra large blue Harrington jacket. A far cry from her signature Miu Miu ensembles.

© @sydneysweeney The Euphoria actress posed with Christy Martin

She also shared an image of a pair of boxing gloves, signed by the boxing star thanking the Washington native for her portrayal.

Christy Martin, popularly known as ‘The Coal Miner's Daughter,’ remains a pioneering figure in women's boxing. Born on June 12, 1968, in Mullens, West Virginia, she gained prominence in the nineties, becoming one of the first women to achieve mainstream recognition in the sport.

© Gotham The star has become synonymous with her Malibu blonde locks

With a powerful punch and relentless determination, the athlete compiled a stellar professional record, winning numerous titles and breaking barriers. Her bouts, including a famous fight on a Mike Tyson undercard, helped legitimise women's boxing. She also survived a near-fatal attack by her ex-husband in 2010 and has since become a motivational speaker and boxing promoter.

In her emotional caption, Sydney wrote: “I don’t usually write a lot in my captions but this movie and experience I feel needs more than just a few words. We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life.”

Said foray into the world of biopics is no new change for Sydney; she has starred in a slew of films and TV shows since her rise to fame and made sure to diversify her acting experience.