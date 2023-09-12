Millie Bobby Brown looks almost unrecognisable with new hair extensions

This year has been an exciting one for Millie Bobby Brown. The 19-year-old Emmy-nominated Stranger Things actress, Gen-Z fashion icon and newly engaged fiancée to Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, can now add ‘author’ to her list of accolades, as today her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, was released.

Alongside promoting her book in London this week, she entered a new style era that screams ‘60s retro meets quiet luxury’ and it caught us completely off guard. Not one to shy away from experimenting with her tresses, Millie sported brand new ultra thick, auburn hair extensions, and the look is absolutely perfect for autumn.

Millie Bobby Brown at Waterstones Piccadilly

Millie hosted a book signing to promote Nineteen Steps at Waterstones in Piccadilly on Monday, wearing the coolest retro-inspired outfit. She donned a fitted leather blazer with padded shoulders and a matching mini skirt, cream suede ankle boots and a Louis Vuitton box bag. A wide, chocolate brown elasticated hairband was her hair accessory of choice that Nicola Peltz would totally approve of.

To pair with her 60s-esque ensemble, Millie’s hair was left down and wavy with a voluminous root, and hair extensions that extended down to her upper torso. She also dyed her hair a new deep auburn shade (Emily Ratajkowski has also gone auburn for autumn), totally juxtaposing the bright blonde and brown shades she has sported since the beginning of summer.

The same day, Millie changed into the chicest ecru jumpsuit paired with pointed white pumps (the Princess of Wales’ favourite shoes this summer) and swapped her brown headband for a white one pushed further back into her hair, which gave all the Audrey Hepburn vibes we needed to see.

“Nineteen Steps, is a moving tale of love, longing, and loss, inspired by the true events of her family's experience during World War II,” her publisher HarperCollins explains on its website.

A debut book and a debut hairstyle that we're completely obsessed with.