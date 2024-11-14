Rita Ora matched her makeup to her cutout bustier dress and we’re obsessed

Rita Ora shows no sign of slowing down with iconic beauty and fashion looks. Fresh off of her stint hosting the MTV EMA’s, she has dazzled us yet again with an iridescent matching makeup and outfit ensemble.

In a new Instagram post, the singer shared a stunning carousel of images promoting a new episode of The Masked Singer, and it’s difficult to miss her glistening jewel-encrusted heart cutout bustier dress and matching eyeshadow.

Her makeup artist, Chloe Schlossmann, created an intricate eye shadow look to mirror the bejewelled outfit. In the centre of her eyelids, Chloe opted for a shimmering gold which was buffed out with a pale purple on the corner of her eyelids (very mermaid-esque).

© @ritaora Rita Ora's sparkly eyeshadow is perfect for party season

The stunning eye look was finished off with a light wispy lash, letting the bold eyeshadow and bustier dress do all the talking.

The British pop star paired the shimmering eye look with a contrasting bold glossy pink lip, and topped it off with a subtle highlight on the apples of her cheeks, pulling the whole look together.

Fans of the Anywhere singer were quick to flock to her comment section to praise her flawless look, with many calling it “iconic,” while others labelled it “stunning.” One fan even praised the eyeshadow look, noting that it was a "Stunning choice.”

© @ritaora Rita Ora's bejewelled dress that matches her eyeshadow

Some may think that matching makeup and outfits is a thing of the past, but Rita could be setting the beauty world up for a ‘matchy-matchy’ comeback.

In recent months, Rita has not stopped delivering memorable looks. On Sunday (10th November), during her hosting duties at the MTV EMA’s, she pulled out the stops and had many outfit changes; from dreamy feather gowns to bejewelled capes. But it was her red carpet makeup look that stole the night.

On the red carpet, she switched up her signature bold glamour and went for a stripped-back look. The British pop star paired a soft-pink-toned matte lipstick with fluttery lashes that framed her soft brown eyes.