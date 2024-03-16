Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney’s sultry wet-look hair was the real star of the Immaculate premiere
The Euphoria star looked categorically cool, and her hairdo stole the red carpet

2 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Sydney Sweeney attends the after party for the Beyond Fest Premiere of Neon's "Immaculate" at Boardner's by La Belle on March 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
Right now it's Sydney Sweeney's world and we're just living in it. 

The actress, who became a household name after starring in the HBO series Euphoria, is currently the Sofia Richie of 2024 - we're obsessed with her, and anything she wears, we want it. 

sydney sweeney braless immaculate premiere los angeles© Getty
Sydney stunned in Balmain

Once again she made a statement on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming horror movie Immaculate, not only because she had an effortless outfit change, but because her sultry-sleek hairdo was the star of the show.

Sydney stepped out during Beyond Fest at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, wearing black straight-leg trousers with an avant-garde white top featuring 3D florals and sculpted hands, from Balmain's FW24 ready-to-wear collection.

For the afterparty at Boardner's by La Belle in Los Angeles, she simply swapped out her top for a white cardigan proving why a pair of well-tailored trousers are a wardrobe must-have.

She swapped out her avant-garde top for a cardigan to pair with her wet-look hair© Getty
Though her outfit changed, her effortlessly cool hairstyle stayed the same. After debuting her Old Hollywood glamour-approved bob at the Oscars - her shortest haircut to date, her stylist Glen Coco, styled her newly chopped locks slicked back behind her ears. Slight textured waves on top and a strand sculpted over her eye amped up the sultriness of her look - the iconic Mean Girls phrase "you go Glen Coco" certainly rings true in this instance...

A soft, monochromatic glam make-up look complete with a nude glossy lip allowed her hair to do all the talking. The wet-look hair aesthetic epitomises Sydney's signature style: edgy, sultry and glamorous. 

According to IMBD, Immaculate follows: "Cecilia [Sydney], a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets."

Immaculate premieres in UK cinemas on March 22.

