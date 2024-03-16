Sydney Sweeney’s sultry wet-look hair was the real star of the Immaculate premiere

Right now it's Sydney Sweeney's world and we're just living in it.

The actress, who became a household name after starring in the HBO series Euphoria, is currently the Sofia Richie of 2024 - we're obsessed with her, and anything she wears, we want it.

MORE: Sydney Sweeney’s Best Fashion Moments

READ: Sydney Sweeney's bridal dress and thigh-high lace tights are bang on trend for spring

© Getty Sydney stunned in Balmain

Once again she made a statement on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming horror movie Immaculate, not only because she had an effortless outfit change, but because her sultry-sleek hairdo was the star of the show.

Sydney stepped out during Beyond Fest at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, wearing black straight-leg trousers with an avant-garde white top featuring 3D florals and sculpted hands, from Balmain's FW24 ready-to-wear collection.

For the afterparty at Boardner's by La Belle in Los Angeles, she simply swapped out her top for a white cardigan proving why a pair of well-tailored trousers are a wardrobe must-have.

© Getty She swapped out her avant-garde top for a cardigan to pair with her wet-look hair

Though her outfit changed, her effortlessly cool hairstyle stayed the same. After debuting her Old Hollywood glamour-approved bob at the Oscars - her shortest haircut to date, her stylist Glen Coco, styled her newly chopped locks slicked back behind her ears. Slight textured waves on top and a strand sculpted over her eye amped up the sultriness of her look - the iconic Mean Girls phrase "you go Glen Coco" certainly rings true in this instance...

A soft, monochromatic glam make-up look complete with a nude glossy lip allowed her hair to do all the talking. The wet-look hair aesthetic epitomises Sydney's signature style: edgy, sultry and glamorous.

According to IMBD, Immaculate follows: "Cecilia [Sydney], a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets."

Immaculate premieres in UK cinemas on March 22.