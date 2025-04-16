Hailee Steinfield's 'Clavi Cut' is the collarbone-grazing bob you need to try 

At the London premiere of her new film, Sinners, Hailee Steinfeld unveiled a fresh hairstyle that’s quickly becoming the must-have look of the season. Enter: the clavi cut.

The Capital Letter's singer's sleek, chestnut brown locks were mid-length, styled with a subtle flick for a retro twist.

© PA Images via Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld turned heads with her bob and sheer dress on the Sinners red carpet

This chic, collarbone-length style offers a stylish alternative to the micro bob. If you're hesitant to reach for the scissors this spring, Hailee’s in-between cut might be just what you're looking for.

She completed her stunning hairstyle with a show-stopping Robert Wun gown. The fiery ball gown turned heads at the premiere, commanding attention and ensuring all eyes were on her.

What is a Clavi Cut?

The clavi cut, short for 'clavicle cut,' is a modern take on the classic long bob. As the name suggests, the hair is cut to graze the collarbone, striking a balance between short and long styles. This length is praised for its versatility, as it suits various face shapes and textures.

Hairstylist Bernardo Vasconcelos, a Living Proof pro expert, notes, “The cut is set at the collarbone (hence its name)”. He emphasises its adaptability, stating that the clavi cut is a cut that offers both style and ease. "It's a happy-medium style that is short enough to style with a bob-like precision but also long enough to still throw into a ponytail - the best of both words," he adds.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Hailee Steinfeld shows off the perfect spring hairstyle: the clavi cut

Hailee’s version of the clavi cut aligns with a broader movement towards effortless, yet polished hairstyles. The cut’s manageability and flattering silhouette make it a perfect choice for the warmer months.

How to achieve the Hailee-approved Clavi Cut

To achieve Hailee’s look, consider the following tips:

Texture: Use a light mousse or texturising spray to add volume and movement.

Finish: For a sleek appearance, apply a smoothing serum and use a flat iron to straighten the ends.

Maintenance: To keep your locks in that in-between length make sure to get regular trims every 6-8 weeks to keep the shape fresh and prevent split ends.

The It-girl’s clavi cut strikes the perfect balance between effortless chic and modern simplicity. With its collarbone-grazing length, it beautifully frames the face while offering endless styling versatility. As summer approaches, this trend is set to become a go-to for those looking to experiment with their look - fresh, refined, and undeniably cool.