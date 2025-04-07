Leslie Bibb's slicked-back micro bob is the chic hair refresh you didn’t know you needed

Leslie Bibb made chic appearance at The White Lotus season three finale event, serving classic Hollywood glamour with a modern edge - all thanks to her ultra-polished, slicked-back micro bob.

With her locks nearly tucked neatly behind the ears and styled to perfection, the look proved just how powerful a short cut can be.

The micro bob, sitting just at the jawline, is sleek, sharp, and utterly timeless. The actress' version is styled with a strong side part and a wet-look finish, giving it a sculptural, almost high-fashion feel.

© FilmMagic for HBO Leslie Bibb stuns with the classic style at HBO's "The White Lotus" Season 3 Finale Event

Cos Sakkas, Toni& Guy's Creative Director and Head of Education, agrees that bob's are the style of the season. He tells H! Fashion: " As spring approaches, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your look with a new haircut. After years of long hairstyles, short hair is back for 2025. But short doesn’t mean shorn – it ranges from a bob to the pixie, and it’s an exciting time to try something new."

It's a versatile cut that works beautifully on straighter textures, and when styled with a high-shine pomade or glossing spray, like Leslie’s, it transitions effortlessly from day to night.

The slicked-back styling not only draws attention to her features but also pairs beautifully with her glamorous look. Bibb's character, Kate Bohr, is known for her vibrant eye makeup, which complements her colourful wardrobe - and the actress continues that tradition.

© FilmMagic for HBO Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay and Leslie Bibb stun at the hit TV drama's finale event

Leslie opted for a futuristic silver eyeshadow that beautifully shimmered on each eyelid. She paired this with jet black eyeliner and two subtle cat eye flicks. As for the rest of her makeup, she kept things subtle with a nude matte lipstick and a light wash of pink on her cheeks.

Over the years, Leslie has championed the bob in its many forms, making it something of a signature. From chin-length, softly layered cuts to shoulder-grazing lobs with textured waves, she’s experimented with different versions of the classic style - always keeping it fresh and flattering.

She’s worn tousled bobs with a centre part for more relaxed press appearances and sleek, glossy versions for awards seasons - showing the cut’s endless versatility.

What sets this latest look apart is its minimalist feel. The clean lines of the micro bob, paired with the slick styling, allow her natural beauty to take centre stage. It’s a bold choice that feels refreshingly simple - the kind of look that turns heads without trying too hard.

Whether you’re already a bob devotee or considering the chop for the first time, The White Lotus star's latest iteration is all the inspiration you need. Elegant, understated, and undeniably modern, the slicked-back micro bob is the hair statement of the moment.